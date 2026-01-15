MIBF To Host Global Investment Conclave In Mumbai, Industry Stalwarts To Guide Future-Ready Investors

The Maheshwari International Business Foundation will host a major investment conclave in Mumbai on January 18. |

Mumbai: The Maheshwari International Business Foundation (MIBF) is set to organise a landmark thought-leadership event in Mumbai aimed at shaping the future of investing and entrepreneurship. The 'Conclave on Future of Investing' will be held on January 18 at ITC Grand Central, Parel, positioning the financial capital as a hub for forward-looking investment dialogue.

Designed as a high-impact platform, the conclave will bring together entrepreneurs, investors and young professionals from the Maheshwari community to explore emerging investment opportunities, global business expansion and modern wealth-creation strategies. The event seeks to bridge traditional business strengths with new-age financial thinking, helping participants navigate a rapidly changing global economic environment.

The conclave will feature Anand Rathi as Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. Drawing from decades of experience in capital markets, he is expected to share insights on long-term investing, market cycles and the importance of disciplined financial planning. Adding further stature to the event will be the presence of Ananya Birla, Shree Gopal Kabra, and S. S. Mundra, whose perspectives will deepen discussions around entrepreneurship, governance and financial stability.

Several senior leaders from banking, asset management and industry will also participate, including Rajendra Sabu, Chandan Taparia, Puneet Kumar Mundhra, Neeraj Taparia, K. K. Maheshwari, Atul Lahoti, Pramod Kabra, and Ruchira Lahoti.

Speaking ahead of the event, Santosh Kumar Lahoti said the conclave aims to inspire the next generation of Maheshwari entrepreneurs to scale their ventures across India and overseas. He highlighted that the community’s success has been built on ethical practices, social responsibility and spiritual values inspired by Lord Mahesh—principles that continue to guide sustainable business growth.

With its focus on knowledge-sharing, networking and global ambition, the conclave is expected to mark an important step in transforming investment thinking into global business realities.