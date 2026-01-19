 Jharkhand Commences Strategic Global Engagements On Opening Day Of WEF 2026
Jharkhand marked Day One at WEF Davos 2026 with high-level meetings led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, engaging global firms and institutions to boost investment and partnerships. Discussions with Tata Steel, Hitachi, Tech Mahindra and others highlighted focus on industry, technology, sustainability and inclusive growth, positioning Jharkhand as a globally connected, future-ready state.

Monday, January 19, 2026
article-image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File image

Jharkhand marked the opening day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos with a series of high-level engagements, positioning the State firmly within global economic and policy conversations. The delegation, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began its participation with structured interactions aimed at strengthening long-term international partnerships and investment pathways.

The State’s Day One engagements are centred around the India Pavilion and the Jharkhand Lounge, which served as platforms for dialogue with senior leadership from global corporations, international business councils, and institutional partners. These interactions reflect Jharkhand’s intent to deepen collaboration across industrial manufacturing, technology, sustainability, and institutional cooperation.

Key meetings included discussions with leadership from Tata Steel, reaffirming Jharkhand’s historic role in India’s industrialisation and its evolution toward advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Engagements with Hitachi India focused on opportunities in infrastructure development, energy systems, and technology-driven solutions, while discussions with Tech Mahindra highlighted Jharkhand’s interest in digital transformation, innovation ecosystems, and future-ready skills.

Interactions with representatives from Bloomberg APAC, the Sweden India Business Council, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) explored avenues for investment facilitation, global market integration, and cross-border collaboration. The delegation also engaged with senior representatives of the World Economic Forum, reinforcing Jharkhand’s commitment to participating in global platforms that shape long-term economic and policy discourse.

An engagement with the Women Political Leaders network underscored the State’s emphasis on inclusive leadership and gender-responsive development as integral to economic growth and governance.

In addition, visits to global technology pavilions on the opening day offered exposure to emerging innovations and future-facing solutions, supporting Jharkhand’s efforts to align industrial growth with sustainability and technological advancement.

As Jharkhand marks 25 years of statehood and looks ahead toward 2050, the opening day of WEF 2026 signals a clear shift, from regional participation to active global engagement. Through these initial interactions, the State has set the tone for the days ahead, focused on building durable partnerships, attracting responsible investment, and positioning Jharkhand as a future-ready and globally connected economy.

