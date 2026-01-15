Jharkhand Police Reach Ranchi ED Office To Investigate Allegations Of Assault On Accused During Questioning

ED | File Pic

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi to carry out an investigation. The action by the state police follows allegations by a man who has accused two officials of the probe agency of assaulting him under the pretext of questioning. The police initiated the action based on his complaint.

The complainant has been identified as Santosh Kumar, a resident of Ranchi, who lodged an FIR at the Airport police station, accusing two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials of assault, attempt to murder, verbal abuse, and issuing threats. The accused have been identified as ED Assistant Director Prateek and Assistant Shubham.

Santosh works as a cashier in the Swarnrekha Head Works Division of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department in Ranchi. He is accused of embezzling more than ₹20 crore from funds meant for the urban water supply scheme. He was earlier arrested by Ranchi Police and is currently out on bail. The ED is investigating the alleged scam.

According to the FIR filed by Santosh, he was instructed over the phone to appear at the ED office at 10 a.m. on January 12. He reached the ED office at 9:45 a.m.

It is alleged that at around 1:35 p.m., Assistant Director Prateek called him to his cabin, where Shubham was already present. During questioning, pressure was allegedly exerted on him to confess to the charges. When he refused, both officials allegedly assaulted him and hurled abuses.

The complainant has further alleged that he was forced to write an application stating that he would appear again at the ED office on January 16. He was allegedly detained at the office until 10:45 p.m. so that he could not inform his family, lawyer, the police, or the media about the incident.

While letting him go, he was allegedly threatened that he and his family would be sent to jail. The Airport police have registered the case and begun an investigation. Security at the ED office has been increased.

The FIR alleges that both officials attacked Santosh with a stick and repeatedly beat him with the intention to kill, allegedly saying that it would make no difference to them even if he died.

As a result of the alleged assault, his head was injured and he suffered heavy bleeding. Santosh Kumar has claimed that at around 2 p.m., he was taken to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital, where six stitches were applied to his head.

He has further alleged that he was threatened at the hospital and warned not to tell the doctor the truth about how he was injured, failing which he and his family would be sent to jail.

According to the FIR, after returning from the hospital, he was taken back to the ED office, where, with the intention of destroying evidence, he was forcibly made to remove his bloodstained T-shirt and given a new one to wear. It is also alleged that he was then forced to sign a document describing the incident without being allowed to read it.