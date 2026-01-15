 Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted In J&K Despite Army Chief’s Warning; 3rd Incident In A Week - VIDEO
Suspected Pakistani drones were sighted near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, prompting a high alert and countermeasures. Separate drone sightings were also reported in Poonch and Rajouri, where the Army fired rounds to neutralise them. The incidents come days after the Army Chief warned Pakistan to rein in drone activity.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani Drones Spotted In J&K | X/@AdityaRajKaul

Samba: A suspected Pakistani drone intrusion was reported along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Thursday. Drones were spotted near Keso Mahansan village in the Ramgarh sector, prompting authorities to sound a high alert and initiate countermeasures. This is the third instance of drone sightings from across the border in J&K in recent days.

In a separate incident, a drone-like object was seen hovering over Degwar village in Poonch for about ten minutes around 7:30 pm. The Indian Army fired a few rounds in an effort to neutralise it. Security forces remain on high alert, and further details are awaited.

Notably, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday stated that India has put Pakistan “on notice” over recent unmanned aerial vehicle sightings along the Line of Control. He said New Delhi has conveyed to Islamabad that such activities are “not acceptable,” even as Operation Sindoor continues to address security challenges along the western front.

“We have told Pakistan to rein in its drones,” the Army Chief said, adding that the Army remains fully alert and prepared to respond to any future misadventure.

Hours after this warning, multiple Pakistani drones were detected near the Dungala–Nabla area of the Rajouri sector. Indian Army personnel fired upon them in accordance with standard operating procedures.

