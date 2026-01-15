Man Beats Wife To Death Over Suspicion in MP’s Khargone; Six-Month-Old Infant Dies After Choking On Milk

Khargone: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death over suspicion of her character in Bakawa village of Khargone district’s Bediya police station area in Madhya Pradesh. The tragedy was compounded when the couple’s six-month-old infant also died after choking on milk while being breastfed during the assault.

According to police, the bodies of 30-year-old Champabai Mankar and her infant son were found in their house on Thursday morning. Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said police and forensic teams reached the spot after receiving information. The woman’s husband, Sunil, was found sitting near the bodies and was taken into custody on suspicion.

Multiple injury marks were found on Champabai’s body. During questioning, Sunil allegedly confessed to killing his wife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the crime was committed due to suspicion over her character.

Police said the couple had argued on Wednesday night. During the dispute, Sunil allegedly assaulted Champabai while she was breastfeeding their child, pushed her to the door and beat her with hands, legs and a stick. Believing she had only fainted, the accused reportedly went to sleep. Their two other children witnessed the incident.

Police believe the infant may have aspirated milk during the chaos, leading to choking and death. Both bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.