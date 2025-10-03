 UP Man Chased & Beaten To Death By In-Laws After Dispute With Wife
The victim, identified as Sonu, had a heated argument with his wife earlier this week. Following the quarrel, his wife informed her family in Bulandshahr, who then arrived at their home to confront him. The situation escalated when Sonu attempted to escape, prompting his in-laws to chase him down the highway.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hapur: A 32-year-old man was brutally assaulted and killed by his in-laws after a domestic dispute spiraled into violence on a busy highway in Hapur district.

The victim, identified as Sonu, had a heated argument with his wife earlier this week. Following the quarrel, his wife informed her family in Bulandshahr, who then arrived at their home to confront him. The situation escalated when Sonu attempted to escape, prompting his in-laws to chase him down the highway.

Eyewitnesses said Sonu was cornered and thrashed mercilessly in public. During the assault, he was allegedly force-fed poison. Despite efforts by passersby to intervene, the attackers continued the beating before fleeing the scene.

Sonu was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His mother alleged that her son had always cared for his wife, even selling land to provide for her, and accused the in-laws of murdering him by poisoning.

Police have registered a case against seven members of the wife’s family, including the wife herself. All accused are currently absconding. “Efforts are underway to arrest them at the earliest. Investigations are on,” a senior police officer said.

The incident has triggered shock in the local community, with residents questioning how such a brutal attack could unfold in full public view.

