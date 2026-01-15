Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Begins Samriddhi Yatra In West Champaran

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will embark on his next Yatra from Bettiah in West Champaran district in north Bihar on Friday, marking his 17th such march and 15th in his capacity as CM.

Nitish`s Yatra, named 'Samriddhi Yatra' in a chilling winter shows his priority to tone up the administrative machinery further to meet people`s expectations after his party, JD (U), along with its allies like BJP and other small parties registered a landslide victory in the last assembly election. He will inspect works undertaken during his Pragati Yatra and Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) during the Yatra.

During his Pragati Yatra (December 2024 – February 2025), Nitish announced development schemes worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore. Bihar Cabinet has cleared the funding and implementation for these schemes. Out of the 430 projects originally identified, 428 have received departmental approval.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the NDA government was faced with a huge challenge of meeting people’s expectations after receiving an absolute majority in the last state polls. He said that the CM would review implementation of various development schemes and lay foundation stones for projects that would be crucial to the development of Bihar.

On the other hand, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed alleged that the CM was embarking on the Yatra to reduce BJP`s pressure on him. The yatra should have started from Aurangabad, where a bridge recently collapsed, instead of Champaran, he added.

"Nitish Kumar has been undertaking yatras under different names. This time, the yatra is named Samriddhi. But whose prosperity is he talking about, his own, or that of his party? He has nothing to do with the prosperity of the people of Bihar. This is his attempt to save his political ground," he claimed.

Meanwhile, political analyst Indrajit Singh said that Nitish like in previous tenures had once again opted to go to the field for understanding how successfully administrative machinery was implementing various development schemes.