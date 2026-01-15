 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Begins Samriddhi Yatra In West Champaran
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Begins Samriddhi Yatra In West Champaran

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will launch his 17th Yatra, Samriddhi Yatra, from Bettiah on Friday to review progress of development schemes worth ₹50,000 crore announced during his Pragati Yatra. The Yatra will inspect administrative work, lay foundation stones, and assess implementation under Saat Nischay, reflecting the government’s focus on delivering public welfare.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will embark on his next Yatra from Bettiah in West Champaran district in north Bihar on Friday, marking his 17th such march and 15th in his capacity as CM.

Nitish`s Yatra, named 'Samriddhi Yatra' in a chilling winter shows his priority to tone up the administrative machinery further to meet people`s expectations after his party, JD (U), along with its allies like BJP and other small parties registered a landslide victory in the last assembly election. He will inspect works undertaken during his Pragati Yatra and Saat Nischay (Seven Resolves) during the Yatra.

During his Pragati Yatra (December 2024 – February 2025), Nitish announced development schemes worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore. Bihar Cabinet has cleared the funding and implementation for these schemes. Out of the 430 projects originally identified, 428 have received departmental approval.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that the NDA government was faced with a huge challenge of meeting people’s expectations after receiving an absolute majority in the last state polls. He said that the CM would review implementation of various development schemes and lay foundation stones for projects that would be crucial to the development of Bihar.

On the other hand, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed alleged that the CM was embarking on the Yatra to reduce BJP`s pressure on him. The yatra should have started from Aurangabad, where a bridge recently collapsed, instead of Champaran, he added.

'Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao': Tej Pratap Yadav Stops Singer Midway At Patna Event | VIDEO
"Nitish Kumar has been undertaking yatras under different names. This time, the yatra is named Samriddhi. But whose prosperity is he talking about, his own, or that of his party? He has nothing to do with the prosperity of the people of Bihar. This is his attempt to save his political ground," he claimed.

Meanwhile, political analyst Indrajit Singh said that Nitish like in previous tenures had once again opted to go to the field for understanding how successfully administrative machinery was implementing various development schemes.

