 'Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao': Tej Pratap Yadav Stops Singer Midway At Patna Event | VIDEO
India

A video from a Makar Sankranti event in Patna shows Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav interrupting a Bhojpuri singer mid-performance and asking her to stop singing what he termed “vulgar” songs. He asked her to switch to devotional bhajans.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Tej Pratap Yadav interrupted a Bhojpuri singer during a Makar Sankranti programme in Patna, asking her to stop “vulgar” songs and switch to devotional bhajans, | X

A video showing Janshakti Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav interrupting a Bhojpuri singer during a Makar Sankranti event in Patna has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred during a cultural programme organised by Yadav to mark the harvest festival.

‘Vulgar Gaana Mat Gaao, Bhajan Gaao’: Video Goes Viral

In the viral clip, a female Bhojpuri singer is seen performing an upbeat song on stage when Tej Pratap Yadav suddenly intervenes. He is clearly heard instructing her in Hindi,“Vulgar gaana mat gaao… bhajan gaao!”(“Don’t sing vulgar songs… sing devotional songs!”)

The singer pauses immediately, appearing surprised as murmurs and light cheers can be heard through the audience.

Interrupts Again, Asks for Krishna Bhajans

As the performance resumes, Yadav interrupts the singer a second time, telling her: “Khali Jago Ji wala gaana gaa rahi ho… Krishna ji wala bhajan gaao.” He asked her to switch from what he considers inappropriate lyrics to devotional songs, specifically Krishna bhajans.

'RJD Will Merge With My Party': Tej Pratap After Hosting Lalu Yadav At His Feast
article-image

Event Held to Mark Makar Sankranti

The programme was part of a Makar Sankranti celebration hosted by Yadav and included cultural performances and music. The incident quickly gained traction online, with social media users debating censorship, artistic freedom, and public decorum at political events.

Tej Pratap’s Spiritual Turn in Focus Again

Tej Pratap Yadav’s growing emphasis on spirituality has been a widely discussed aspect of his public persona in recent years. Observers note that this shift has become more pronounced following personal and political setbacks, often reflecting in his public appearances and statements.

