 PM Modi’s Return To Singur Marks Closure Of Nano Chapter: West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singur is significant and timely, symbolising closure to the Nano factory episode and renewed hope for industrial revival. She blamed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for failing to attract investments or revive the local economy since Tata Motors exited Singur in 2008.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul | ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singur as “significant and timely” for the region’s future. She said the visit completes a full circle, recalling the late Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata’s parting remark—“It is time to leave bad ‘M’ and go to good ‘M’”—when the Nano factory was relocated to Sanand in Gujarat during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister. Paul added that the Prime Minister’s return to Singur now symbolizes closure to that chapter and renewed hope for the area’s industrial revival.

In a statement, Paul said Singur continues to suffer due to the failure of the Trinamool Congress government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to revive the local economy and attract investments after Tata Motors exited the area in 2008.

“I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singur. This visit is extremely significant at this hour because Singur needs much more. The present state government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed the people—not only in agricultural terms, but also in bridging the massive gap created after Ratan Tata’s announcement to exit Singur in 2008,” Paul said.

She alleged that while Mamata Banerjee had led relentless protests, citing that the acquisition of agricultural land would harm farmers and their livelihoods, the ground reality after 2011 tells a different story.

“Ever since Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, she has failed to attract any potential big-ticket investments in Singur. The farmers and local residents are still waiting for employment opportunities and a better life,” Paul added.

According to the BJP leader, Prime Minister Modi’s visit will bring renewed hope to the people of the area.

