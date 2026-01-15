'Give Her Dignity Of Calling Her CM...': Mamata's Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy Shouts At Addl. SGI SV Raju During ED Case In Calcutta HC; Congress Lauds Advocate | VIDEO

Advocate Menaka Guruswamy Shouts At Addl. SGI SV Raju During ED Case In Calcutta HC (Screengrab) | X/@Benarasiyaa

Kolkata: A video of Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy lashing out at Additional Solicitor General SV Raju during the ED versus TMC hearing in the Calcutta High Court, in the case involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the West Bengal government, surfaced online. The senior advocate told Raju to show some respect to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The video of the incident soon went viral.

In the viral clip, Guruswamy could be heard telling Raju, “The next time you want to, as a law officer, refer to a sitting Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) by her name, give her the dignity of calling her the Chief Minister of a state, a multi-term Chief Minister.”

Here's The Video:

"..and the next time you want to, as a law officer, refer to a sitting Chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) by her name, give her the dignity of calling her the chief minister of a state, a multi-term chief minister," Sr Adv Maneka Guruswamy to additional solicitor General SV Raju… pic.twitter.com/e3rOnSBGR7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 15, 2026

However, the exact comments made by the Additional Solicitor General are not known. Raju appeared for the ED, while Guruswamy represented the West Bengal government.

Reacting to the viral video, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate praised the senior advocate. “Absolutely brilliant takedown of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju in the Calcutta High Court by Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy,” Shrinate wrote on her X account.

X Screengrab |

On Wednesday, the ED requested that the I-PAC raid case be adjourned at the Calcutta High Court and placed under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. The development came during the hearing of petitions filed by the ED and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier on Thursday, the probe agency made shocking revelations in the Supreme Court against Banerjee. During the hearing on its petition, the federal probe agency alleged that Banerjee snatched an ED official’s phone during raids at I-PAC’s office in Kolkata.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the probe agency, alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister entered the I-PAC office while the raids were being carried out. The SG said that when ED officials were collecting incriminating material at the I-PAC office, Banerjee and West Bengal police officers barged in and snatched the material, including the mobile phone of an ED official, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal represented Banerjee in the top court. During the hearing, Sibal questioned the timing of the ED raids on I-PAC. The senior advocate said the ED had visited the state after two years, just before the assembly polls.

The ED on January 8 conducted searches at the premises of I-PAC and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

OMG, for the first time in history😱😳



ED officials conducted a raid at the I-PAC office.



But CM Mamata Didi reached there to defend him.



Why this frustration? What is she trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/6ZmZOIEbMu — Lala (@lala_the_don) January 8, 2026

However, drama unfolded when Banerjee and West Bengal police officers entered the I-PAC office and took away several files.