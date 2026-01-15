West Bengal News: Calcutta High Court Quashes TMC Plea Over ED Raids On I-PAC

Calcutta High Court Quashes TMC Plea Over ED Raids On I-PAC | File Pic

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday had quashed Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s plea after Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned that they didn’t seize anything from I-PAC’s office.

According to High Court sources, bench of Justice Subhra Ghosh said that the panchnamas that has been submitted by the supports that nothing has been seized neither from the residence of I-PAC head Prateek Jain nor from I-PAC’s office.

“Counsel for the respondents submits that nothing whatsoever was seized from the two premises by the authorities hence the matter is disposed off,” said the sources.

Notably, TMC had moved the court stating that the central agency had conducted raids to seize party documents ahead of the elections.

ED had moved High Court on Sunday alleging interference by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DGP Rajeev Kumar and Kolkata Commissioner of police Manoj Verma during their raid related to coal pilferage scam.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju submitted that whatever was taken into possession by ED was taken away by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ED also sought adjournment of the matter as it had filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

TMC MLA and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee said that after the central agency had sought adjournment even though the state was ready for the hearing from the High Court, Justice Ghosh had listened to the ED’s plea.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh welcoming the order said that it is a ‘slap’ on the TMC.