 Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald Donations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald Donations

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald Donations

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh have received notices from the Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police over donations made to National Herald and Young India. Shivakumar condemned the move as harassment, asserting their cooperation with investigations and claiming the case targets Congress supporters. He vowed to fight the case legally.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald Donations | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Delhi police and Enforcement Directorate have issued notices to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh in connection with the investigation taken up by the Enforcement Directorate, regarding the donations made to National Herald and Young India organisations.

Reacting to the notice, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the ED was harassing him and his family through this issue, and he would condemn the move of ED.

``From the beginning, we have been cooperating with the investigation and there is no hide and seek in this. After all these developments, ED has filed a charge sheet in the issue. We don't know why police had to register another case with this regard. We will fight it legally,'' he said.

Read Also
'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...
article-image

``ED has issued summons to us and we have already given replies to their questions. It is shocking that they have issued summons to us. Delhi police have sought details from us before December 19,'' he said.

FPJ Shorts
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
Shenaz Treasury Receives Backlash For Calling Flames University A Hub Of 'Hot & Cool Kids... Taking American Degree' | WATCH
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report
IndiGo Crisis: PM Modi Briefed, PMO In Touch With CEO Pieter Elbers – Report
Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today: Get Last-Minute Concert Tickets To Tyla, Alok & Baby Jean HERE
Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Mumbai Today: Get Last-Minute Concert Tickets To Tyla, Alok & Baby Jean HERE
Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray & Son Aaditya Share Warm Greetings At Mumbai's Swadesh Event | Video
Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray & Son Aaditya Share Warm Greetings At Mumbai's Swadesh Event | Video

``National Herald and Young India are Congress party organisations and we had donated money to our organisations through our tax paid money. We helped our organisations, which were facing some financial difficulties. They had registered cases under PMLA also and what happened then? The motive of this case is to harass the supporters of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,'' he said.

Stating that he and Suresh received notices on Friday, Shivakumar said that he would initiate steps legally to fight the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...

'Clear Refunds By Dec 7, No Rescheduling Charges': Centre's Strict Directives To IndiGo As Flight...

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald...

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth &...

UP: Saharanpur Mayor Drags Clerk By Collar During Surprise Visit Over 'Delays' In Issuing Birth &...

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Blames IndiGo Chaos On Duopoly, Backs Rahul Gandhi As Govt Orders...

Congress Leader P Chidambaram Blames IndiGo Chaos On Duopoly, Backs Rahul Gandhi As Govt Orders...

Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto

Indian Army Mountaineers Make Historic First Ascent Of Arunachal Pradesh's Mount Kangto