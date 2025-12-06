Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Brother Summoned By ED & Delhi Police Over National Herald Donations | File Pic

Bengaluru: The Delhi police and Enforcement Directorate have issued notices to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh in connection with the investigation taken up by the Enforcement Directorate, regarding the donations made to National Herald and Young India organisations.

Reacting to the notice, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the ED was harassing him and his family through this issue, and he would condemn the move of ED.

``From the beginning, we have been cooperating with the investigation and there is no hide and seek in this. After all these developments, ED has filed a charge sheet in the issue. We don't know why police had to register another case with this regard. We will fight it legally,'' he said.

``ED has issued summons to us and we have already given replies to their questions. It is shocking that they have issued summons to us. Delhi police have sought details from us before December 19,'' he said.

``National Herald and Young India are Congress party organisations and we had donated money to our organisations through our tax paid money. We helped our organisations, which were facing some financial difficulties. They had registered cases under PMLA also and what happened then? The motive of this case is to harass the supporters of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,'' he said.

Stating that he and Suresh received notices on Friday, Shivakumar said that he would initiate steps legally to fight the case.