 J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lal Bazar Police Station; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lal Bazar Police Station; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot - VIDEO

J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lal Bazar Police Station; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot - VIDEO

A massive fire broke out near the Lal Bazar police station in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday morning. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far. Visuals showed flames and thick smoke engulfing a three-storey building.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
A fire broke out near the Lal Bazar police station in J&K's Srinagar. | ANI

A fire incident has been reported from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, a massive blaze broke out near the Lal Bazar police station on Wednesday morning.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire.

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

News agency ANI shared visuals from the scene showing massive flames erupting from a three-storey building, with thick dark smoke billowing out of the structure.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar: Class 10 Student Found Dead On Railway Tracks; Family Says Denial Of Exam Entry Led To Suicide
Bihar: Class 10 Student Found Dead On Railway Tracks; Family Says Denial Of Exam Entry Led To Suicide
Ola Electric’s Repeated Strategy Changes & Falling Sales, Investors Question Clarity And Long-Term Direction
Ola Electric’s Repeated Strategy Changes & Falling Sales, Investors Question Clarity And Long-Term Direction
Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage Sparks Real Madrid's Champions League Clash; Video
Shocking Scenes! Benfica Fans Allegedly Make 'Monkey Gestures' At Vinicius Jr After Racism Outrage Sparks Real Madrid's Champions League Clash; Video
Rajasthan: Jaipur's Swami Keshvanand Institute Of Technology Receives Bomb Threat; Campus Evacuated
Rajasthan: Jaipur's Swami Keshvanand Institute Of Technology Receives Bomb Threat; Campus Evacuated
Read Also
Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Front Of ISBT, Doused After 2 Hours -- VIDEO
article-image

Locals gathered outside on the road as the building was engulfed in flames.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lal Bazar Police Station; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot - VIDEO
J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lal Bazar Police Station; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot - VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In...
Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In...
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row