J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Lal Bazar Police Station; Fire Tenders Rush To Spot - VIDEO

A fire broke out near the Lal Bazar police station in J&K's Srinagar. | ANI

A fire incident has been reported from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, a massive blaze broke out near the Lal Bazar police station on Wednesday morning.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire.

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

News agency ANI shared visuals from the scene showing massive flames erupting from a three-storey building, with thick dark smoke billowing out of the structure.

Locals gathered outside on the road as the building was engulfed in flames.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)