 'Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera...': Galgotias University Issues Apology Over Robodog Row, Says 'Representative Was Ill-Informed'
Galgotias University said Professor Neha Singh mistakenly presented a Chinese-made robotic dog “Orion” as its own during the India AI Impact Summit. The university clarified she was unaware of the robot’s origins and was not authorised to speak to the press, attributing the error to her enthusiasm on camera.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Galgotias University has issued a formal statement on Wednesday following a controversy caused by professor Neha Singh, who mistakenly described a Chinese-made robotic dog as an in-house innovation during the India AI Impact Summit. According to the university, Singh was unaware of the product’s technical origins and, “in her enthusiasm of being on camera", she gave factually incorrect information. The university in its statement also said that Singh was also not authorised to speak to the press.

Stating that there was "no institutional intent to misrepresent this innovation," the university said it remains firmly committed to academic integrity, transparency and responsible representations of its work." Further adding, it said that it has vacated the premises "understanding the organiser's sentiment".

Details Of The Robodog Controversy

The controversy erupted at Bharat Mandapam when a video circulated of Singh demonstrating a four-legged robotic dog. In the footage, she explicitly introduced the robot as "Orion," stating it was developed by the "Centre of Excellence" at Galgotias University.

She further linked the robot to a massive Rs 350 crore investment by the institution, describing it as a sophisticated surveillance tool designed for difficult terrains.

As the video went viral, social media users highlighted that the robot was actually a Unitree Go2, manufactured by China's Unitree Robotics and commonly used in research and education worldwide. The University faced severe online and offline criticism.

The private university has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Impact Summit after the controversy. Following which, IT Secretary S Krishnan said the government does not want any exhibitor to showcase items that are not their own. "We do not want such exhibits to continue," he said.

"If you mislead... we do not want a controversy (and) so we do not want a controversial agency... whom people believe are exhibiting something which is not theirs," Krishnan said.

Neha Singh On Robodog Controversy

While speaking to about the controversy, Singh told PTI, "The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood."

"Regarding the robot dog, we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so."

On reports that the government had asked the university to vacate the expo area, she said, "I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here."

(With inputs from PTI)

