Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution

Galgotias University is trending due to a significant controversy over the display of a "Chinese" robot dog at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Following reports, it was asked to leave the AI Impact Summit. Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University, who appeared in a widely shared video introducing the RoboDog as "Orion" and discussing it at the AI expo, claimed that she had never tried to position the RoboDog as the University's own.

What is Galgotia University?

Founded in 2011, Galgotias University (GU) is a private university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Galgotias University was founded and is owned by Sunil Galgotia. In addition, he serves as the Galgotias Group of Institutions' chairman. Sunil Galgotia finished his education at Delhi University (DU). He has worked in the field of education for many years and has been instrumental in the widespread establishment of private education in Uttar Pradesh. The university holds a student body estimated to be between 15,000 and 25,000+ students.

Who is Founder Sunil Galgotia?

Sunil Galgotia was born into a family that ran a small book shop called ED Galgotia & Sons in Connaught Place in the 1930s. Following his studies, Sunil Galgotia founded the Galgotia Group, which established a number of educational institutions. The group includes colleges that teach engineering, management, pharmacy, and professional courses. Galgotia University is the group's biggest project.

Galgotia University: NIRF Rankings

NIRF 2024 Ranking of Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Engineering (Rank-band: 201-300)

NIRF 2023 Ranking of Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Engineering (Rank-band: 151-200)

NIRF 2022 Ranking of Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Engineering (Rank-band: 151-200)

NIRF 2021 Ranking of Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Engineering (Rank-band: 201-250)

Galgotia University: Courses

A vast range of undergraduate, graduate, integrated, and doctoral programs are available at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. It also has 18 schools and focuses on engineering (B.Tech), management (MBA), law, computer applications, nursing, pharmacy, hospitality, and the humanities. AI/ML engineering, BBA, B.Sc. (Hons), B.Ed., BALLB, and B.Pharma are important programs. Admission is determined by entrance exams and merit.

Galgotia University Fees

Tuition costs at Galgotias University vary by program, but B.Tech programs typically cost between ₹1.54 and ₹1.64 lakhs annually (plus additional exam/hostel fees). The entire cost of a four-year B.Tech program is about ₹6.99 lakhs. Other courses, such as MBA and BA (Hons), have different formats and can be taken online for less money.