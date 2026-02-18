ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Extended Until February 28: Check The Exam Dates And Important Documents Here

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released a notification stating that the registrations for the CSEET June 2026 will be extended until 28 February 2026. Candidates can apply for the registration by adding their login credentials. The CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline from June 1 to June 4, 2026, in a center-based examination. In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to support.icsi.edu or at Helpline Number: 0120 - 4522000

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Important dates

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee): March 1, 2026, to April 7, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee): April 8, 2026, to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window: June 1, 2026, to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Candidates must check out the following steps in order to apply for CSEET June 2026:

Step 1: Visit smash.icsi.edu first.

Step 2: Complete the application by going through the files and documents list.

Step 3: Begin completing the 2026 CSEET application.

Step 4: Pay the INR 7,500 CSEET registration fee.

Step 5: Get the application and send it in.

Step 6: Take a Prinout for later use.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Registration Fees - Rs 7500

Examination Fee - Rs 1500

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Documents Required

Candidate’s photograph: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Candidate’s signature: Scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Date of Birth Certificate:

Class 12th admit card/hall ticket: If appearing

10th pass certificate

Class 12th Pass Certificate/Marksheet

Category Certificate: Required for availing fee concession

Identity proof (any one):

Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, driving license, PAN card or Ration card