 Student Attempting Bribe With Rs 100 Note Inside UP Board Answer Sheet Copy; Video Goes Viral
A viral video shows a teacher recording a student’s answer sheet that reportedly contained a ₹100 note slipped between the pages during a board exam. The incident is said to have occurred during a Class 12 Sociology exam under the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

According to the user who shared the video on X, students have more polarized narratives than academic knowledge. The user stated that, “In UP, during the Class 12 sociology exam, a student’s answer sheet had ₹100 attached with ‘Babur ka baap Shivaji’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ written on it. This is the level of education in UP, where young minds have more polarized narratives than academic knowledge. What a pity!"

What is scribbled across the answer key?

The answer sheet also included several handwritten lines, such as “Sorry sir, galti se chhuth gaya,” “Chal meri copy guru ke paas, ichha hogi wo karega pass,” and “Babar ke baap ka naam, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” The student had written “Jai Shree Ram” multiple times across the pages.

India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
India Must Lead Climate Innovation, Says Hillary Clinton at Mumbai Climate Week
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
Abhishek Sharma Wears Mohammed Siraj's Jersey To Break Jinx; Fails, Scores Third Consecutive Duck In T20 WC26| VIDEO
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
'Hateful & Communal': SP, AIMIM Leaders Condemn Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Scrap 5% Reservation For Muslims
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai: Air Quality Measuring Devices Installed In 1952 Out Of 2224 Construction Locations, Says Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The internet reacted with a mix of amusement and concern; many users mocked the student’s attempt, while others expressed worry over the state of the education system and the pressure on students to pass. 

The UP Board has strict guidelines against such practices. Examiners are instructed to report these instances, and any money found inside answer sheets is submitted to the state treasury. Officials reiterated that such tactics do not influence evaluation, which is strictly based on the written answers.

Student Attempting Bribe With Rs 100 Note Inside UP Board Answer Sheet Copy; Video Goes Viral
