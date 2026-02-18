 Medicos & Teachers Busted As Dummy Candidates In Rajasthan Teacher Exam Scam, Paid Up To ₹5 Lakh
Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group arrested three MBBS students and two government teachers for allegedly appearing as dummy candidates in the 2023 Senior Teacher Grade-II exam. Officials said the accused were paid ₹3–5 lakh each. Investigators used photo-matching software to identify suspects, taking total arrests in the case to 26, including candidates and middlemen.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested three medical students and two government teachers for allegedly posing as dummy candidates in the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) competitive exam held in 2023. The accused were paid Rs. 3-5 lakh for this. | AI

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has arrested three medical students and two government teachers for allegedly posing as dummy candidates in the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) competitive exam held in 2023. The accused were paid Rs. 3-5 lakh for this.

SOG arrests 3 med students, 2 teachers in teacher recruitment exam scam

ADG of SOG Vishal Bansal said that the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) Grade II Competitive Exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. “Complaints were received that some candidates have fraudulently passed the exam using dummy candidates to secure the post of Senior Teacher (Grade II). An FIR was registered in 2023 against 14 candidates and other accused,” said Bansal.

ADG Bansal said that the most difficult challenge in this case was identifying the dummy candidate based solely on photographs. The team developed special software similar to the state's one-time registration database, which contained photographs and details of the candidates. Based on this database, several suspects were identified by matching the suspect photographs.

Raids across Andaman, Kolkata, Rajasthan net five accused

Investigating through software, six accused were identified. Their addresses and mobile numbers were traced, and the SOG teams raided six locations in Andaman, Kolkata, Jalore, Kota, and Jaipur and arrested five dummy candidates (three MBBS students and two government teachers) on Monday. One suspected MBBS student was apprehended.

The accused government teachers Hanuman Ram and Nivas Kurada were paid Rs 5 lakhs, while MBBS students Mahesh Kumar, Mahipal Bishnoi, and Sani Ram were paid Rs 3-5 lakhs to pose as dummy candidates. A suspected dummy candidate, Prince, an MBBS student in Kolkata, has been detained as well.

So far, the SOG has arrested a total of 26 accused in the case, including 12 original candidates, 9 dummy candidates, and 5 middlemen.

