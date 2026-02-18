BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that her party will contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own, rejecting speculation about any alliance with other political parties.

Addressing party workers in Lucknow, Mayawati said reports suggesting that the BSP may enter into an alliance were false and misleading. She said the party will fight the elections independently and urged supporters to stay focused and work towards forming a majority government on their own strength, as in 2007.

She alleged that as elections draw closer, political rivals would intensify efforts to keep the BSP out of power and spread misinformation. Mayawati said the thinking of rival parties including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party was narrow and opposed to Ambedkarite ideology. She appealed to Ambedkarite supporters across the country to unite to protect the dignity and ideals of Dr B R Ambbedkar and strengthen the movement inspired by him.

Mayawati also criticised what she described as self serving narratives that project artificial intelligence as the key to progress while ignoring the need to strengthen democracy and the Constitution. She said safeguarding constitutional values should remain the priority.

On her residence in the national capital, Mayawati said she had been allotted a Type 8 bungalow after a long gap, keeping in view her security requirements. She said some people were spreading misleading claims over the allotment and asked party workers to remain cautious about such campaigns.

Recalling the 2 June 1995 attack at the Lucknow State Guest House, Mayawati said she was targeted during the Samajwadi Party government and that her security cover was enhanced by the Centre after the incident. She said the threat perception had not reduced over the years and had, in fact, increased, which was the reason for the allotment of the higher security category residence.