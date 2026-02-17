UP Witnessed Unprecedented MSME Growth In 9 Years: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, in the past 9 years Uttar Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in MSME, health and other sectors.

In his address, he said, “Before 2017 the condition of the state was extremely challenging, where the MSME sector had become almost lifeless and an atmosphere of despair prevailed. However, through the ODOP and ODOC schemes, our government has given a new identity to the traditional products of the state.

At present, more than 3 crore youth in the state have received employment in the MSME sector.

The state has also achieved remarkable success in the health and pharma sectors. Today, Uttar Pradesh is writing new chapters of self-reliance and development”.

The Chief Minister added in his address that through the ODOP scheme, branding, design, technology and marketing of the unique products of each district of the state have been improved. The positive outcome of connecting local products of the state to the global market is that the state’s exports, which were around Rs 84 thousand crore in 2017, have nearly doubled to about Rs 1.86 lakh crore today.

Around 50 percent of this includes handicrafts and traditional products under the ODOP scheme. The scheme has generated more than 3.16 lakh employment opportunities. At present, more than 77 products from the state have received GI tags, which guarantee their quality in the global market. Nearly 96 lakh MSME units are operating in the state, providing employment to more than 3 crore youth. Through PM Vishwakarma Yojana and other programmes, artisans and craftsmen are receiving respect and support.

CM Yogi Adityanath also added, “Recently, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas, the government launched the One District One Cuisine programme, under which one special dish from each district will be established as a brand. This is a living example of the Prime Minister’s Local to Global model, which will give UP a new identity”.

He said that while before 2017 the youth of the state were disheartened, today they are writing stories of self-reliance and progress.

The Chief Minister also added in his address that there has been a major transformation in the health sector as well. Before 2017, many districts did not have basic health facilities and there was a situation like One District One Mafia. Now UP is making rapid progress towards One District One Medical College. AIIMS are operational in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. ICU, digital X-ray, blood bank, dialysis, oxygen plant and ventilator facilities are now available in every district. Before 2017, more than 40 districts did not have ICU facilities. The response time of 108 and 102 ambulance services has been improved.

He said, “Through telemedicine, health services are reaching remote villages. A future-oriented health ecosystem is being developed by promoting artificial intelligence, genomics, telemedicine and medtech. Encephalitis, a disease that before 2017 caused the death of 1200 to 1500 children every year, has now almost been eliminated. In 2024, zero deaths were recorded and cases have reduced drastically. The Double Engine Government has controlled not only the mafia but also such diseases and their factors”.

The Chief Minister said that the pharmaceutical sector has also witnessed remarkable progress in UP. Construction of a Pharma Park is progressing rapidly in Lalitpur, which includes bulk drug units. A 350 acre Medical Device Park is being developed in Greater Noida. Recently, a Pharma Conclave was organised in Lucknow, where leading pharma investors of the country appreciated the changing image of UP.

He mentioned the experience shared by a major pharma entrepreneur at the conclave, who said that due to the kidnapping of his nephew he had to leave his birthplace Meerut overnight. However, after 2017, with the transformation in the investment environment of the state, major investors of the country are now eager to invest in UP.

The Chief Minister said in his address that development in the state has not been limited only to cities and industries. Nomadic castes and tribal communities such as Vantangiya, Musahar, Tharu, Kol and Buksa are being provided land pattas, housing and basic facilities. Women’s safety, education, skill development, self-employment, health and participation in leadership have increased. The journey of women in the state from safety to prosperity and from empowerment to excellence is continuing.

The Chief Minister said that since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has written new chapters of security, development and self-reliance. Where there was once darkness, today there is the light of progress and hope. This transformation is visible in every sector, from taking local products to global markets to strengthening health facilities and generating employment.