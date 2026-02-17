Lucknow Completes One Lakh Dog Sterilisation Surgeries Under Animal Birth Control Programme

Lucknow: Lucknow marked a major milestone in humane street dog management after completing one lakh dog sterilisation surgeries under the Animal Birth Control programme being jointly implemented by Humane World for Animals India and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

A community dog named Chitti became the 100,000th dog to be sterilised under the programme and was released back into its territory after recovery. The milestone was also marked by transforming the city’s Animal Birth Control centre with vibrant educational murals promoting humane coexistence between people and street dogs.

The mural initiative was led by more than 10 professional artists from Kerala’s Fireflies Community along with volunteers and community members from Lucknow. The artwork visually traces the journey of a dog at the ABC centre from humane capture and observation to sterilisation surgery, medical care, recovery and return to the community. It also depicts scenes from dog sensitisation workshops conducted for residents and school students, helping people understand dog body language to promote safer and more compassionate human dog interactions.

Dalia Jacob, senior manager of community engagement at Humane World for Animals India, said celebrating the milestone through a community led creative effort showed that spaces where animals receive care can also educate and engage people. She said the initiative reinforced the message that peaceful coexistence between people and dogs is a shared responsibility and murals were chosen as a powerful storytelling tool to simplify complex processes for the public.

Dr Abhinay Verma, animal welfare officer at Lucknow Nagar Nigam, said humane management of street dogs requires both system support and public confidence. He said community participation strengthens trust and long term cooperation between civic bodies and residents, and large scale programmes can succeed only when the public becomes part of the process.

Dr Najela K P, co founder of the Fireflies Community, said art is an effective medium to reflect values of care and community service. She said the artists were glad to work with Humane World for Animals India and volunteers from Lucknow to make the ABC facility more welcoming and engaging for the public.