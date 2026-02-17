Seema Haider Becomes Mother Again, Baby Boy Born In Greater Noida

Twitter

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who has been living in Rabupura in Greater Noida, has given birth to a baby boy, her sixth child. According to sources, Seema delivered the child at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Both the mother and newborn are reported to be healthy.

After being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, Seema returned to Rabupura, where celebrations followed. Family members of her partner, Sachin Meena, distributed sweets to mark the birth of the baby boy. Last year, on March 18, Seema had given birth to a daughter, who is now around eleven months old.

Seema, originally from Pakistan, came into contact with Sachin Meena, a resident of Rabupura, while playing the online game PUBG. Their friendship reportedly turned into a relationship, and about three years ago, she entered India through Nepal along with her four children and began living with him in Rabupura.

The case had attracted nationwide attention after it came to light, leading to legal action against Seema, Sachin, and his father. The matter remained in the media spotlight for months.

Seema and Sachin are also active on social media platforms, regularly posting vlogs and videos. Their YouTube channel has over two million subscribers, while their Instagram account has more than one million followers.