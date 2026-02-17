 Seema Haider Becomes Mother Again, Baby Boy Born In Greater Noida
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSeema Haider Becomes Mother Again, Baby Boy Born In Greater Noida

Seema Haider Becomes Mother Again, Baby Boy Born In Greater Noida

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman living in Greater Noida’s Rabupura, has given birth to a baby boy at a private hospital. Both mother and child are healthy. Family members celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets. Seema, who came to India three years ago with her four children, remains active on social media alongside partner Sachin Meena, with millions of followers online.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who has been living in Rabupura in Greater Noida, has given birth to a baby boy, her sixth child. According to sources, Seema delivered the child at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Both the mother and newborn are reported to be healthy.

After being discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, Seema returned to Rabupura, where celebrations followed. Family members of her partner, Sachin Meena, distributed sweets to mark the birth of the baby boy. Last year, on March 18, Seema had given birth to a daughter, who is now around eleven months old.

Seema, originally from Pakistan, came into contact with Sachin Meena, a resident of Rabupura, while playing the online game PUBG. Their friendship reportedly turned into a relationship, and about three years ago, she entered India through Nepal along with her four children and began living with him in Rabupura.

Read Also
VIDEO: Seema Haider, Sachin Meena Celebrate CM Yogi's Birthday With Their Newborn Girl At Noida Home
article-image

The case had attracted nationwide attention after it came to light, leading to legal action against Seema, Sachin, and his father. The matter remained in the media spotlight for months.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages
Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages
Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20
Shirdi Saibaba’s Padukas To Arrive In Panvel; Darshan From February 18 To 20
Mumbai News: KC College Hosts 12th International Media Summit On Changing Media Ecologies
Mumbai News: KC College Hosts 12th International Media Summit On Changing Media Ecologies
Mumbai News: 72 CSMT Loco Pilots Seek VRS Over Work Conditions
Mumbai News: 72 CSMT Loco Pilots Seek VRS Over Work Conditions

Seema and Sachin are also active on social media platforms, regularly posting vlogs and videos. Their YouTube channel has over two million subscribers, while their Instagram account has more than one million followers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Workers Clash With Police, Climb Barricades During Assembly Gherao Over MGNREGA In Lucknow
Congress Workers Clash With Police, Climb Barricades During Assembly Gherao Over MGNREGA In Lucknow
Seema Haider Becomes Mother Again, Baby Boy Born In Greater Noida
Seema Haider Becomes Mother Again, Baby Boy Born In Greater Noida
Lucknow Completes One Lakh Dog Sterilisation Surgeries Under Animal Birth Control Programme
Lucknow Completes One Lakh Dog Sterilisation Surgeries Under Animal Birth Control Programme
'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After...
'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After...
Disturbing Video! Pet Dog Dies After Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Runs Over It In Kanpur; Case Filed
Disturbing Video! Pet Dog Dies After Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Runs Over It In Kanpur; Case Filed