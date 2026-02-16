UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan, Directs Swift Grievance Redressal | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' on Monday. He personally met every complainant present, listened to their problems and directed the officials for prompt redressal. CM appealed to the people of the state to approach officers posted at the district and divisional levels regarding their grievances before coming to Lucknow.

He said, "All officers at district levels are also committed to resolving public issues appropriately. If, for any reason, problems are not resolving there, citizens may then come to Lucknow." CM emphasized that resolving every distressed citizen’s problem is a top priority of the government and instructed officers to ensure redressal at the district level under all circumstances.

During the meeting, several entrepreneurs presented their problems to the Chief Minister. Taking each application seriously, he directed the concerned departments, especially the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDC) and the district administration, to ensure immediate and time-bound solutions.

CM stated that an excellent investment ecosystem has been created in the state, with transparent mechanisms such as the single-window system. If any entrepreneur faces difficulties at any level, they must be addressed on priority. He categorically said that any delay or negligence in investment and industrial development will not be tolerated.

At the 'Janta Darshan', a citizen demanded that physical education related activities be made mandatory in all primary schools under the Basic Education Council. Taking the suggestion seriously, CM assured that necessary instructions would be issued to the concerned department. He noted that education should not be limited to textbook learning alone, sports and physical activities play an important role in the all-round development of students. He also directed officials to ensure impartial, transparent and swift action in cases related to illegal encroachments and police matters.

Seeing children who had come with their parents, CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with them warmly and shared light-hearted moments. He asked the children which class they studied in and they replied to his questions.

The Chief Minister then advised all the children to study with dedication, play wholeheartedly and continue to grow and blossom through play. He distributed chocolates to the children and blessed them for a bright future.