Uttar Pradesh News: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations, High Alert At Multiple Court Complexes Across State

Lucknow, Feb 16: A wave of bomb threat emails targeting court complexes across Uttar Pradesh has prompted heightened alert and intensive security operations, including evacuations and thorough searches by police, bomb squads and specialised units.

The threats were received via email at several district court premises, including Azamgarh, Meerut and others, leading to panic and precautionary action by authorities.

Azamgarh court complex evacuated

In Azamgarh, officials evacuated the entire Diwani court complex after a threatening email warned of explosives placed inside the premises. Lawyers, litigants and court staff were asked to vacate urgently, and bomb disposal teams along with dog squads conducted meticulous checks of every room, record area and vehicle space. The search was underway late into the day, with no suspicious objects found so far.

Alerts in multiple districts

Similar alerts and envelope threats have been reported at court buildings in Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur and Meerut, prompting police to launch high-alert operations involving intensive sweeps and security reinforcement. In some districts, courts were temporarily closed and proceedings postponed while checks continued.

Police units have also involved cyber cells to trace the source of the threatening emails and determine whether the messages are part of a coordinated attempt to cause disruption or panic.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security protocols, while investigations into the origin and intent behind the threats remain active.

Swift response in Lucknow

In Lucknow, a bomb threat received at the district court complex led to a swift security response on Tuesday, with police evacuating parts of the premises and launching a thorough search operation.

A dog squad and bomb disposal teams were deployed to sweep courtrooms, corridors and public areas after the suspicious threat raised concerns among officials. Court proceedings were temporarily halted as law enforcement carried out checks to ensure safety.

No explosive device was found during the search, and authorities are investigating the source of the threat. Security has been tightened around the judicial complex as a precautionary measure.