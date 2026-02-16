UP Shifted From 'One District, One Mafia' to 'One District, One Product': CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in Legislative Council today, described the transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s investment and industrial landscape over the past eight and a half years as historic.

He stated, "A state once infamously associated with 'One District, One Mafia' is now nationally recognized for its 'One District, One Product' identity." In his address, Chief Minister noted that prior to 2017, UP lacked both a clear industrial policy and the right intent. Despite immense potential, investors were hesitant to invest due to the absence of a conducive environment.

Today, however, by adopting its 'Triple-T model of Trust, Transform and Timely Delivery', UP has emerged as one of the country’s leading investment destinations.

Chief Minister said, "The first condition for industrial investment is security, second is facilitation and third is policy clarity. Before 2017, all three were lacking in the state, preventing industrial growth from reaching its full potential."

Uttar Pradesh has now redefined its identity around 'Fearless Business', 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Trust in Doing Business'. The state government presents this as its 'Triple-S model - Safety, Stability and Speed'. He added that being part of a 'double engine' government has naturally accelerated the pace of development in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has made a historic transition from policy paralysis to policy stability. More than 34 sectoral policies have been implemented to promote investment across diverse sectors.

Digital and institutional mechanisms such as 'Nivesh Mitra', 'Nivesh Sarathi' and 'Udyami Mitra' have created a transparent and investor-friendly ecosystem for industries. He noted that Uttar Pradesh ranked 14th in Ease of Doing Business before 2017 but has now established itself as a 'Top Achiever State'. According to the government, Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to fully implement all reform parameters comprehensively.

The state ranks first in deregulation and has also taken significant steps toward decriminalization. Chief Minister stated that 99% of criminal provisions under 13 state acts have been removed, creating a fear-free environment for industries. As a result, business processes have become simpler and unnecessary legal hurdles have been eliminated.

Industrial growth figures underscore this transformation. From Independence until 2017, a span of nearly 70 years, approximately 14,000 factories were established in Uttar Pradesh. Since 2017, that number has risen to over 31,000. This increase reflects growing confidence in the state’s industrial ecosystem.

He further stated, "In the past eight to eight and a half years, investment proposals worth over ₹50 lakh crore have been signed through MoUs, of which projects exceeding ₹15 lakh crore have already been grounded. In Uttar Pradesh, MoUs and investment commitments are no longer confined to paper; they translate into groundbreaking ceremonies, operational production units, and large-scale employment generation."

Uttar Pradesh is playing a pivotal role in advancing the Make in India initiative. The state has emerged as a major hub for electronics and IT manufacturing. Nearly 55% of India’s mobile manufacturing output now takes place in Uttar Pradesh, while the state accounts for more than 60% of electronic component production nationwide.

These achievements are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a key pillar of a new and aspirational India. Alongside electronics, investment is also rising rapidly in defence manufacturing and the sports goods industry. Sectors such as the Defence Corridor and sports equipment manufacturing are generating new opportunities and adding fresh momentum to the state’s economy.

Chief Minister stated that with its 'Industry First, Investor First' approach, Uttar Pradesh has become a safe, stable and reliable destination for global investors. Improvements in law and order, expansion of infrastructure and the development of expressways, airports and logistics networks have significantly strengthened the industrial environment.

As a result of these initiatives, Uttar Pradesh has carved out a new identity in investment, employment generation and industrial production. Anchored in its 'Triple-S model of Security, Stability and Speed', the state is now counted among the fastest-growing economies in the country.