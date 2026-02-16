UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls Refusal To Sing Vande Mataram ‘Unacceptable’, Slams Opposition

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, on Monday. CM targeted Congress and Samajwadi Party and also spoke about state's policing and law & order.

CM stated, "The nation and the state feel pride in their heritage and that development anchored in heritage forms the foundation of a bright future. Those who attacked India’s soul and trampled faith, any political glorification of such invaders for vested interests will not be accepted by New India and New Uttar Pradesh. Statements supporting anti-national elements or showing disrespect to national symbols are nothing less than sedition."

CM Yogi also said, "150th year of 'Vande Mataram is being observed, PM Narendra Modi issued a notification to make the national song mandatory across the country. The national song symbolizes India’s honour, pride and dignity. Respect for these symbols and national heroes is the duty of every Indian. Those who glorify invaders or insult national symbols (Tricolour, National Anthem, National Song, and great personalities) are disregarding the Constitution."

CM alleged that while Congress and the Samajwadi Party mislead people in the name of the Constitution, they simultaneously oppose the national song 'Vande Mataram'. Their members say they will not sing it. Living in India and refusing to sing the national song is unacceptable, it insults the Constitution’s framers and Dr BR Ambedkar. 'Vande Mataram' was accorded the status of the national song on 24 January 1950 and it is every Indian’s duty to honour these symbols.

CM said, "A Ghazi had come to trample India’s traditions and culture, SP leaders support fairs glorifying him. Under the leadership of Maharaja Suheldev, Hindu rulers crushed him. The double-engine government honoured Maharaja Suheldev by building a grand memorial at Chittaura in Bahraich and establishing a university in his name."

CM further said, "Double-engine government honored Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, PM Modi installed her grand statue at Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But Samajwadi Party misleads people in Lokmata’s name, opposes the Ram Mandir and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and patronizes such elements, is revealing a lack of respect for faith."

He recalled that during SP government, Kanwar Yatra, Janmashtami and 84-Kosi Parikrama of Ayodhya were halted. Opposition parties also stopped Deepotsav and Rangotsav. Congress told the Supreme Court that Shri Ram and Shri Krishna were myths, while SP fired on Ram devotees and prepared legal obstacles to temple construction. But we say no one can imprison India’s faith. Today, a grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram stands in Ayodhya, drawing lakhs of devotees daily. Places of faith are not merely about belief, they are also centres of national consciousness.

CM added, "Honoring India’s soul through action is a matter of pride. Alongside pride in heritage, the double-engine government has worked with inspiration, respect and a concrete roadmap for a better future. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s 'Panch Pran' for a Developed India during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has strengthened faith to build an unshakeable foundation for a strong India. Comprehensive development has been undertaken at Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Vindhyachal, Chitrakoot, Shuktirth, Sambhal, Bareilly, Naimisharanya, as well as Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, and other pilgrimage sites of historical and mythological importance".

The CM said, Uttar Pradesh is now identified with Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali and Rangotsav. These are not merely events, they have emerged as global celebrations of India’s spiritual heritage. Every Indian now connects emotionally with Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, Kashi’s Dev Deepawali and Mathura-Vrindavan’s Rangotsav.

The Chief Minister also added, no communal riots have occurred in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. There is neither curfew nor riots; everything is fine. Women have been provided security and traders a fear-free environment. Over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited in 8-9 years, with 20% reservation for women. When the government took office, UP Police had 10,000 women personnel; today the number exceeds 44,000. Police training capacity has expanded unprecedentedly.

CM also said in 2017, training capacity was inadequate, requiring the hiring of military, paramilitary, and other states’ centres. This time, 60,200 police personnel have been recruited and are being trained within UP itself. Infrastructure for police personnel has also transformed-from tiled barracks to high-rise residential buildings.

The CM added, seven police commissionerate are presenting a new model of modern policing, with cyber police stations and cyber cells strengthening this identity. He emphasized that a forensic science ecosystem is essential for modern policing and scientific evidence. With the implementation of three new laws, forensic evidence is mandatory nationwide for offenses carrying sentences of seven years or more. Earlier, the state had only two forensic labs; today, 12 A-grade labs are operational and six are under construction. Two forensic vans are also operating in each of the state’s 75 districts to collect forensic evidence.

The CM said Safe City projects are implemented in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Six battalions of the UP Special Security Force are operational.

He noted that previous governments pushed the PAC-long known as the bane of rioters-toward closure for vested interests, but his government revived 34 PAC companies. For the first time, three women PAC battalions-Veerangana Jhalkari Bai, Avantibai, and Uda Devi-have been constituted. Work is progressing rapidly to form three additional PAC battalions.