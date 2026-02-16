Yogi Govt Targets Modern Housing, Jobs With 2026 Policy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: In view of the rapidly growing urbanization and the deteriorating condition of old group housing projects, the Yogi Government has implemented the ‘Uttar Pradesh Urban Redevelopment Policy-2026’. The objective of this policy is to redevelop buildings that are 25 years old or more into safe, modern, and well-equipped structures so that people can have better and safer housing. After approval from the Cabinet, the Urban and Planning Department has now issued a government order in this regard.

This policy of the Yogi Government will not only give new life to old and unsafe buildings but will also create new employment opportunities in construction, real estate, and related sectors. Through better planning and modern design, this initiative is being considered a major step towards making the cities of Uttar Pradesh safer, more organized, and future-ready.

In many cities of the state, old apartments and group housing projects have now become structurally weak. Living in such buildings has become risky, and the full utilization of expensive urban land is not possible. Through the new policy, the government aims to redevelop these old and underutilized premises to improve the urban landscape.

Under this policy, all public and private projects that are at least 25 years old or have been found unsafe in the structural audit will be eligible for redevelopment.

In the case of housing societies or apartment owners’ associations, the process can begin only with the consent of two-thirds of the members. Land parcels with an area of less than 1500 square meters and single houses are not included in this policy. Apart from this, Nazul land, land allotted on lease, and land under Improvement Trusts will also not be covered under this redevelopment policy.

The government has defined three models for redevelopment. The first is direct execution by a government agency, the second involves private developer participation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, and the third allows redevelopment by the society or association itself.

In the PPP model, there will be a tripartite agreement between the government agency, the developer, and the society, clearly defining the responsibilities of each party.

For every project, it will be mandatory to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).The DPR will include details such as the carpet area of the new flats, parking arrangements, common areas, transit housing or rental provisions, financial management, and stipulated timelines. During redevelopment, residents who need to be temporarily relocated will be provided with either alternative housing or rent.

The project will generally have to be completed within three years, while in special circumstances, a maximum extension of two additional years can be granted. Practical flexibility has also been incorporated into the planning standards.

With the approval of the board, certain conditions may be relaxed on a case-to-case basis to ensure timely completion of projects. Additionally, permission has been granted to combine two or more adjoining plots for redevelopment, allowing for better and more integrated development.