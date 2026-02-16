'Congress Mukt Hui Vidhan Parishad, SP Aisa Kaam Na Kare Ki Vidhan Bhawan Mukt Hona Pade': CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party in the Legislative Council on Monday. While addressing members of Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition in the Council, CM advised them to learn a lesson from Congress, which has been wiped out of the Legislative Council. If the SP too wants to be eliminated from both the Assembly and the Council, it should continue with reckless rhetoric and the insult of great personalities. Otherwise, it should refrain from conduct that breeds hostility in society, he said.

CM urged opposition members not to jeopardize UP’s new identity. If they perform their role as a responsible opposition and move forward with the state’s development journey, the people of the state will honor them, he said.

CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh has achieved notable success across all sectors. When the state and the nation work with teamwork, results follow. Today, every section – villages, poor, youth, women, farmers, artisans has confidence, visible across sectors. UP now has the rule of law, criminals are fearful, poor receive dignity, farmers are prosperous, women are guaranteed safety, youth have opportunities, electricity reaches every village and pride fills every heart. UP is moving ahead with a renewed identity as the foundation of Ram Rajya.

CM further said, "UP has forged a new identity as a strong, secure and prosperous state through public welfare, job creation, investment expansion and social security. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the goal is to make UP a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30 and the budget has been presented accordingly.

He added that Samajwadi Party could not speak positively about the budget because it never found time to do good work. CM said, "SP neither did good work nor will they speak well."

CM condemned the opposition’s attitude toward constitutional institutions, saying SP leaders fuel caste conflicts through their statements. They do not hesitate to divide society, insult faith, promote hooliganism and anarchy and attack constitutional values.

Referring to the SIR exercise underway in the state by the Election Commission of India, the Chief Minister said, "Governments have no role in it; the system merely follows the Commission’s guidelines. More than 2.88 crore people have been identified as absent, deceased, or shifted."

He alleged SP used to fabricate votes and conduct bogus polling by forcibly enrolling such names. While the SP alleges wrongdoing via Form-7, the CM explained the utility of Forms-6, 7 and 8 prescribed by the Commission.

CM said SP office-bearers and workers have misbehaved with and assaulted BLOs and others associated with the SIR process, which is unbecoming. Such actions amount to contempt, ridicule and insult of constitutional institutions. "If we take an oath to the Constitution, we must respect constitutional institutions. Defining them to suit one’s convenience is unacceptable," he said.

CM said, "The condition of education and schools has improved across the state. Under Basic Education’s 'Operation Kayakalp', UP has presented multiple models, including 'Atal Residential Schools' with world-class infrastructure for workers’ and destitute children. Two CM Composite Schools have been approved in every district, with efforts to extend networking down to the 'Nyay Panchayat' level so that children from pre-primary to Class 12 can study on a single campus with excellent infrastructure.

Adequate funds have been provided to aided and government colleges and secondary education has been strengthened under 'Project Alankar'. In collaboration with Tata Technologies, work has begun on 150 ITIs covering emerging technologies such as AI, drones and robotics. Around 75 universities (government and private) are operating in the state, emerging as strong centers of higher education.