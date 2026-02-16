UP Moved From Curfew To Rule Of Law In 9 Years: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath, while participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Legislative Council on Monday, strongly criticized the opposition for its indecent and disrespectful behaviour towards the Governor. He said, "No Curfew, No Danga UP mein sab Changa".

He said, "The Governor is the constitutional head of the state. Despite this, the opposition displayed indecent behaviour towards the Governor. This not only weakens democracy but also amounts to disrespect towards all key figures associated with the constitutional system. It is our collective responsibility to respect our national symbols and maintain dignity and reverence towards constitutional authorities as per the provisions of the Constitution. No behaviour should be displayed towards them that could misguide future generations of the country-but expecting this from the opposition is futile".

The Chief Minister added, the Governor being an experienced statesperson, is guiding and leading everyone as the constitutional head of the state government. The opposition’s behaviour towards her reflects the true mindset of the Samajwadi Party and its negative outlook. Over the past 9 years, the state has travelled a long journey-from crime and disorder to discipline, from curfew to rule of law, from disturbance to celebration, from problem to solution, and from distrust to confidence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This journey has been recognized by the nation and the world. He said that Uttar Pradesh has changed, and this right should have reached the 25 crore people of the state long ago. But the governments driven by narrow agendas played with the future of the state and its citizens, pushing it into an identity crisis. The state had become a hub of lawlessness, disorder, and crime, and curfew had become its identity. Uttar Pradesh, known as the land of India’s eternal values, had fallen into complete disarray. Now, with the clear policy, pure intent, and commitment to good governance of the Double Engine Government, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in turning bottlenecks into breakthroughs for the nation’s economy.

Chief Minister said that UP is now progressing strongly as a revenue-surplus and celebration-driven state. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The summit, spanning five days, is being attended by heads of state from more than 18 countries. At a time when the world is rapidly advancing toward emerging technologies, India too is moving forward with a strong and visionary strategy. The nation is working with a comprehensive plan for the safe and prosperous future of the present and coming generations.

In line with this national vision, Uttar Pradesh has, over the past 8 to 8.5 years, established itself as a foundation land of transformation. This widespread change in the state is being viewed as the confluence of “Technology, Trust, and Transformation.”

Today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged before the nation and the world as a coordinated model of technology, trust, and transformation. This confluence is not just a slogan-it has become a symbol of governance style and the direction of development. On the soil of Uttar Pradesh lies Prayagraj, known for the sacred confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Reviving this historic and cultural symbol in a modern context, Uttar Pradesh has placed the new confluence of “Technology, Trust, and Transformation” at the centre of its development. This new confluence has become the foundation of the state’s progress, transparency, and public trust.

Chief Minister said, before 2017, the state was engulfed in an atmosphere of policy apathy, administrative lethargy, and anti-development mindset. In the past years, efforts have been made to completely change this environment. Through discipline, decisive leadership, clear policy, and pure intent, the governance and administration have been given a new direction. As a result, Uttar Pradesh is now moving forward with a new identity. The impact of the Double Engine Government’s work is clearly visible across the state.

From effective implementation of welfare schemes to large-scale employment generation campaigns, every field has seen systematic progress. Concrete steps have also been taken to establish Uttar Pradesh as a premier investment destination, strengthening the environment for industrial development and investment. Along with this, various social security measures are effectively driving the mission to make the state strong, safe, and self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, goons and mafias, protected by those in power, were running parallel governments in the state. Extortion and illegal levies had become the destiny of UP. The “One District One Mafia” situation had shaken the state. Law had become the property of a few, and curfews and riots were a common occurrence. Festivals had turned from centres of faith into centres of fear. Police morale was broken; neither daughters nor traders were safe. At that time, the state’s image was synonymous with anarchy and instability.

However, after 2017, the same riot-affected Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a “Celebration State.” Now the rule of law has been established in the state. The first condition for development is the “Rule of Law,” and the government has worked firmly to achieve it. Record-level police recruitments have been conducted, special attention has been given to women empowerment, and new schemes have been launched for youth. Significant work has also been done to develop modern policing and strengthen cyber and forensic infrastructure.

With robust law and order, Uttar Pradesh has now transformed from a “Fear Zone” to a “Faith Zone.” The atmosphere today is one of trust, not fear. People are coming to the state with faith in its security and governance. The “Curfew Culture” has been replaced by a “Zero Tolerance Culture,” giving UP a new identity. In place of riots, a fast-developing festive and temple-technology economy has emerged. The state, once gripped by fear due to riots and disorder, now reflects an environment of faith and celebration.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan, Directs Swift Grievance Redressal

The Chief Minister said that over 66 crore devotees participated in the Maha Kumbh. The Magh Mela in Prayagraj was also successfully organized. Earlier, the Magh Mela was primarily attended by Kalpavasis, who stayed from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima for a month, and the number of devotees was limited to a few lakhs. But this time, over 21 crore devotees took a holy dip at the confluence in the Magh Mela.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, more than 40 lakh devotees bathed at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. This unprecedented participation of devotees is not only a symbol of faith but also proof of their trust in the arrangements and security. The soul of India resides in Uttar Pradesh.

The dignity of Ayodhya, the eternal consciousness of Kashi, the devotion of Mathura-Vrindavan, and the harmony of Prayagraj are clearly visible in events like the Triveni, Kumbh, and Maha Kumbh. These events have strengthened the new identity of the state. Since 2017, there has not been a single communal riot in the state. Now we can truly say that there is no curfew, no riot-everything is fine in UP.