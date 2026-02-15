UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan At Gorakhnath Mandir, Assures Swift Redressal | ANI

Gorakhpur: During his stay in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his public service engagements for the second consecutive day by holding Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Mandir, where he met people and directed officials to address their issues.

Even on Sunday, during the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the CM continued his ritual of serving the people despite his religious engagements. Addressing those who came to the public interaction, the Chief Minister said, "Chinta mat karein, har samasya ka samadhan hoga, sabki bharpur madad ki jayegi." The Chief Minister instructed the officials present at the venue to pay sensitive attention to every individual’s problem and ensure impartial, prompt, and time-bound redressal.

On Sunday morning, during the public interaction organized outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the grievances of about 150 people and instructed officials to resolve them.

The Chief Minister personally approached the people and listened to each person’s issue one by one. He assured everyone that their problems would be resolved and that no one needed to worry. Handing over the written petitions to the officials, he directed them to ensure that every issue is resolved quickly, effectively, and satisfactorily.

Some people who came to the public interaction sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that lack of funds would not become an obstacle in their treatment. He instructed officials to expedite the hospital estimate process and send it to the government so that adequate financial help could be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

During this, the Chief Minister also directed the officials that those eligible individuals who, for any reason, have not yet received their Ayushman Cards should have their cards made so that they do not face any trouble in getting medical treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his firm resolve, is also well known as a dedicated caretaker of cows. Whenever he is at the Gorakhnath Mandir, visiting the cowshed and serving the cows forms an integral part of his daily routine. On Sunday morning as well, he visited the cowshed and personally served the cows and cattle by feeding them Gud-Roti with his own hands.

The Chief Minister often calls several cows and cattle by their given names. On Sunday morning, when he affectionately called out to one of them saying, “O Bholu,” a dark-coloured calf named Bholu ran emotionally toward him.

Also Watch:

The Chief Minister lovingly patted Bholu and fed him Gud-Roti with his own hands. Whenever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits the cowshed, a peacock often approaches him as well. On Sunday, he affectionately fed the peacock by breaking pieces of bread and offering them with his hands.

While touring the Gorakhnath Mandir premises on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noticed children visiting the Mandir with their families. He called them, showered affection on them, and interacted warmly.

The Chief Minister asked the children their names and about their studies, playfully conversed with them, and encouraged them to study sincerely. He also gave chocolates to all the children with his own hands. On this occasion, he lovingly took one child in his arms and performed the traditional Annaprashan (first feeding) ceremony.