Allahabad HC Directs UP Police To Act Against Fake Complaints, Mandates FIRs For False Information

Lucknow, Feb 16: In a significant move to prevent misuse of the legal system, the Allahabad High Court has issued firm directions to Uttar Pradesh police to take decisive action against individuals filing fake cases or providing false information to law enforcement agencies.

The court’s order is being viewed as a strong step toward enhancing accountability and safeguarding the credibility of the justice delivery process.

According to the directive, if any person is found to have deliberately lodged a false complaint or misled the police with fabricated facts, authorities must register an FIR and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

The High Court further emphasised that such investigations and procedural formalities should be completed within a defined timeframe, ensuring that cases involving misinformation are not allowed to linger indefinitely.

Court flags misuse of legal provisions

The court observed that filing false complaints not only wastes valuable administrative and judicial resources but also causes undue harassment to innocent individuals. By mandating strict action, the judiciary intends to discourage the growing tendency of abusing legal provisions for personal vendettas, coercion or publicity.

Legal experts and practitioners have widely welcomed the decision, noting that it could act as a deterrent against frivolous litigation and malicious complaints.

They argue that the ruling reinforces the principle that the legal system should not be exploited as a tool for settling personal scores.

Police told to ensure fair verification

The High Court also underlined the responsibility of police officials to verify facts carefully and proceed with fairness, thereby maintaining a balance between protecting genuine complainants and penalising dishonest practices.

HC warns on strict compliance with SC demolition orders

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern warning that Supreme Court instructions related to demolition operations must be followed without deviation.

Addressing concerns over inconsistent implementation in various districts, the High Court emphasised that orders from the apex court carry the highest authority and cannot be ignored or selectively applied.

The bench made it clear that any failure to comply with Supreme Court demolition directives could invite legal consequences for responsible authorities. Officials have been urged to execute such orders transparently, fairly and strictly according to legal mandates to uphold the rule of law and judicial sanctity.