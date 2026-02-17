Historic Economic Surge In Ayodhya After Ram Mandir Consecration

Ayodhya |

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Temple Economy Model’ has received academic validation from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow).

The institute’s recent study report, titled “Economic Renaissance of Ayodhya,” highlights extensive economic activation, investment inflows, and employment generation following the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple.

Through a comparative analysis of economic conditions before and after the temple’s development, the study demonstrates that religious infrastructure - when aligned with well-conceived policy frameworks and administrative commitment - can act as a catalyst for regional economic transformation.

It is noteworthy that after assuming office in 2017, Chief Minister accelerated the temple economy framework, coupling temple development with modern infrastructure expansion in Ayodhya, thereby opening pathways for broader economic prosperity.

According to the study, prior to the temple’s construction, Ayodhya’s identity was largely confined to that of a sacred pilgrimage destination, with annual visitor numbers stabilizing at approximately 1.7 lakh. Local markets functioned at a small scale, and most shopkeepers reported average daily earnings of ₹400-₹500, reflecting limited economic dynamism.

The presence of national-level hotel chains was negligible. The railway station operated with basic amenities, and the absence of an airport constrained connectivity. Limited employment opportunities led to a steady outmigration of youth toward larger cities.

Tourism revenue made only a modest contribution to the broader state economy, and the real estate market exhibited signs of stagnation. Overall, Ayodhya’s economic structure remained restricted to traditional pilgrimage-based activities, with clear underdevelopment in terms of expansion and investment potential.

According to the study, the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024 marked a decisive turning point in Ayodhya’s economic trajectory. The report notes that within the first six months alone, more than 11 crore devotees visited the city, injecting fresh momentum into local markets, transport services, and the hospitality sector.

Ayodhya is now projected to attract 5-6 crore visitors annually, positioning it among the country’s foremost religious tourism destinations. Redevelopment projects worth approximately ₹85,000 crore are currently progressing at various stages. Their impact extends beyond physical infrastructure, stimulating investment inflows and expanding the services sector.

Significant investments are being made in core infrastructure, including the development of an international airport, modernization of the railway station, expansion of the road network, and urban beautification initiatives.

To promote sustainable urban development, initiatives such as electric mobility and solar energy are being encouraged, advancing efforts to develop Ayodhya as a “Model Solar City.”

The report by Indian Institute of Management Lucknow estimates that tourism expenditure in Uttar Pradesh could exceed ₹4 lakh crore by 2025, with Ayodhya expected to play a pivotal role. Tourism-driven activities are projected to generate tax revenues in the range of ₹20,000-25,000 crore.

There has been a rapid expansion of employment opportunities across hospitality, construction, transport, and service sectors. Simultaneously, Ayodhya has gained a new identity as a national and international spiritual centre, attracting members of the Indian diaspora, researchers, and global devotees.

The study highlights that, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), business transactions worth over ₹1 lakh crore were generated nationwide in connection with the temple consecration, with Ayodhya accounting for a significant share.

The daily arrival of over two lakh devotees has accelerated growth in hospitality and allied industries. More than 150 new hotels and homestays have been established. Leading domestic and international hotel chains - including Taj Hotels, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - have announced expansion plans in Ayodhya.

Online travel platforms have recorded up to a fourfold increase in bookings for Ayodhya. Additionally, there has been a sharp surge in demand for local handicrafts, religious souvenirs, and idols, directly benefiting artisans and local producers.

According to the IIM report, the heightened economic activity has had a visible impact on entrepreneurship and employment generation, particularly among youth. Nearly 6,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have either been newly established or revived in Ayodhya.

Over the next four to five years, tourism growth is expected to generate approximately 1.2 lakh direct and indirect jobs across tourism, transport, and hospitality sectors. Small shopkeepers and street vendors are now earning daily incomes of up to ₹2,500.

The real estate sector has also recorded significant growth, with property values in areas surrounding the temple rising five to ten times, attracting investors from across the country.

The report indicates that Ayodhya’s development is no longer confined to its religious significance; it has emerged as a powerful hub of regional economic activity. The study underscores that a heritage-based development model, when implemented with structured investment, administrative coordination, and long-term vision, can catalyse broad and structural economic transformation.

Ayodhya’s experience demonstrates that cultural and religious projects, when executed through planned and policy-backed frameworks, can accelerate tourism, employment, and private investment, laying the foundation for multi-layered economic growth. The transformation in infrastructure, tourism facilities, and the overall investment climate has positioned the historic pilgrimage city at the forefront of the development mainstream.