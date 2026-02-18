NEET PG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: MCC To Close Choice Filling & Locking Tomorrow

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: The MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round's choice filling and locking will conclude on February 19, 2026, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates must fill out their selections on the official website, mcc.nic.in, after registering for this round.

Those who are selected for a seat have to show up at their designated college between February 22 and February 28, 2026.



MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Choice filling deadline: February 19, 2026, up to 11:55 PM.

Choice locking window:

Opens: February 19, 2026, at 4 PM

Closes: February 19, 2026, at 11:55 PM

Seat allotment processing: February 20, 2026.

Stray vacancy round result announcement: February 21, 2026.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: What are the steps to fill the choices?

Candidates can check out the steps below to fill out the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 below:

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the registration link.

Step 3: Type in your login information.

Step 4: Enter your selections and secure them.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page after submitting the information.

Step 6: Print off a copy for your records.