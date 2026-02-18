NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At nta.nic.in/niftee; Here’s How To Challenge The Answer Key

IStock images

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 answer key objections are being accepted by the National Testing Agency through tomorrow, February 19, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website at nta.nic.in/niftee to obtain the link to the NIFTEE answer key 2026. They should be aware that the challenges in the preliminary JEE Main 2026 answer key are only available until 11:50 PM. They must log in with their application number and password in order to voice objections.

Direct link for official notification

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: Important details

Challenge window: February 17 to February 19, 2026

Last date & time: Up to 11:50 PM on February 19, 2026

Non-refundable fee: ₹200 per question

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the NTA NIFT website.

Step 2: Click this link to download the NIFT Answer Key 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required data, including your birthdate and roll number.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: You can print and save the solution key.

NIFTEE 2026 Objection window: How to challenge

Candidates can contest the answer key in three simple steps:

Step 1: Look at the exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ webpage. On "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key," click.

Step 2: Use your application number and password to log in and enter the security PIN.

Step 3: Again, choose "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key."

Step 4: Decide the Question ID you want to challenge.

Step 5: Decide which you believe to be the finest.

Step 6: Provide supporting documents as a single PDF file if required.

Step 7: Choose "Save your claim and pay the fee at the end."

NTA advises candidates to frequently visit the official websites.