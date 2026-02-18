 India AI Summit: Power Cut, Barricades Put In Front Of Pavilion After Govt Asks Galgotias University To Vacate Over Robodog Row - VIDEO
India AI Summit: Power Cut, Barricades Put In Front Of Pavilion After Govt Asks Galgotias University To Vacate Over Robodog Row - VIDEO

Officials barricaded Galgotias University’s pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi after controversy erupted over a robotic dog displayed at its stall. The robot, allegedly made by China-based Unitree Robotics, was criticised online. Professor Neha Singh denied claiming it was university-made, saying it was brought for research demonstration.

New Delhi: Officials on Wednesday put up barricades in front of the Galgotias University pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, after organisers asked the university to vacate the expo following a controversy over the display of a robotic dog. Power was also cut off before the barricading.

The development follows row over the display of a robotic dog at the summit that was later identified by users as the Unitree Go2, manufactured by China-based Unitree Robotics. The university's representatives presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as a product developed by the university's Centre of Excellence.

The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall.

Meanwhile,Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University's own.

"We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI.

