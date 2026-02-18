 Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Authorities asked Galgotias University to vacate its stall at the India AI Impact Summit Expo in New Delhi after allegations that it showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention. Facing backlash, the university denied misrepresentation, calling it “propaganda,” and said the display was part of AI programming training using globally available technologies.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The authorities have asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following allegations that the institution presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention, sources said. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall.

Earlier, amid the rising heat over the controversy, the institution issued an official clarification claiming concern about the "propaganda" against the university.

The University said that robotic programming is part of its endeavour to teach students to build AI applications, enabling them to develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources.

"We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop &amp; deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.

The institution said its vision focuses on student learning and innovation, providing students with access to modern technologies to gain practical experience and prepare for the future.

"Our university's vision is focused on student learning &amp; innovation and we provide students with access to modern technologies so they can gain practical experience and prepare for the future. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies," said the statement.

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital yesterday. He emphasised that the country's progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement.

Over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are participating at the Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

