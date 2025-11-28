 Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action
Animal activist Sanjay Mohapatra alleged that Galgotias University illegally relocated stray dogs and abandoned puppies in a jungle using its ambulance. He said students trying to help were threatened. The university hasn’t issued a statement, but an unofficial source confirmed the incident to FPJ.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Galgotias University, Greater Noida, is under scrutiny after animal activist Sanjay Mohapatra alleged that the institution removed stray dogs from its campus without mandatory clearance from the concerned authorities. Mohapatra claimed that university staff transported the community in the university’s ambulance and left them there without notifying the nodal officer.

The animal activist accused the university of forcibly shifting community puppies into a jungle without food and water, using the university's own ambulance. The shocking allegation surfaced through multiple posts shared by Mohapatra on X, with videos showcasing the alleged cruelty.

According to Mohapatra, innocent puppies were taken away from the university campus and were flung into a jungle without any clarity over food and water arrangements, let alone safety. He claimed this act was carried out without informing the nodal officer or any authorised body, which constitutes a complete violation of Supreme Court orders that protect community animals and regulate their relocation.

The university has not released any official statement yet, but an unofficial source has confirmed the incident to FPJ.

The activist further alleged that the students who tried to save the dogs were threatened with expulsion by university authorities. “This cruelty cannot be ignored,” he wrote, urging the Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, to take immediate action.

In another post, Mohapatra addressed the Vice-Chancellor of the university and said that private institutions cannot take the law into their hands. “There is no Supreme Court order allowing removal or cruelty toward community dogs. Without a government-appointed nodal officer, your action is illegal, cruel, and unacceptable,” he wrote.

The posts have gone viral across social media, with animal rights supporters tagging police officials and UP government authorities, and major news channels to investigate the incident.

Police and animal welfare authorities have not yet confirmed whether an inquiry has been ordered. The incident has brought into focus again discussions on laws for animal protection, the role of educational institutions, and the rise in humane treatment of community animals on campuses.

Supreme Court Order

On Friday (November 7, 2025), the Supreme Court ordered all States and Union Territories to "forthwith" evacuate stray dogs from the locations of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations, and move them "to an approved shelter" after proper sterilisation and vaccination in compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

