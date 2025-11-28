Mumbai Crime: St Xavier’s College Students Accuse Guest Speaker Of Sexual Harassment During Antas Fest

St. Xavier's College, Mumbai | FPJ File

Mumbai: St Xavier’s College in Mumbai is facing serious questions over its handling of a sexual harassment incident after more than 10 students accused an invited speaker of inappropriate conduct during Antas, the annual Hindi department festival. The alleged misconduct occurred on November 24 during the fest’s national seminar, triggering a student-led protest and a viral storm online.

The controversy surfaced when multiple volunteers threatened to boycott the remaining events unless the college addressed their complaints. An apology acknowledging 'misbehaviour by a guest' was posted on Antas’s official Instagram account on November 25.

Guest Speaker's Inappropriate Behaviour On Campus

According to a report by Mid-day, quoting accounts by friends of the victims, the speaker, who was allotted on-campus guest accommodation, began troubling students soon after his arrival on November 23. He allegedly demanded paan masala from volunteers despite being told such substances were prohibited. When a male volunteer delivered it to his room, he reportedly found the speaker completely naked.

Students said the harassment escalated the next morning. According to the report, the speaker allegedly roamed the campus taking photos of female students without consent, collected their phone numbers, and even groped one of them. A college priest who confronted him reportedly found non-consensual images of female students on his phone and deleted them.

Despite complaints reaching the faculty and the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) by afternoon on November 24, immediate action was delayed due to the principal’s absence. By evening, volunteers withdrew from their duties and collectively refused to continue the festival unless the speaker was removed. Around 8 pm, students were instructed to escort the speaker out of campus. Notably, students reported that he was never informed of the allegations formally.

Principal Dr Karuna Gokarn stated that the speaker was observed misbehaving and asked to leave the same day. She said all safety protocols were followed and urged victims to file complaints with the ICC, as reported by Mid-day.

Students allege that the administration attempted to downplay the incident. Members of the organising committee claim the principal advised them not to discuss the matter publicly and indicated that the college would not pursue legal action.

Several students, however, remain dissatisfied, describing the response as slow, minimal and protective of the college’s image. Many have stayed away from campus since November 24, expressing anger and disappointment. “The bare minimum was done, and it still wasn’t enough,” one student said, according to the report.

Another, whose image was allegedly taken without consent, said she felt relieved only after a priest intervened. While some students believe the principal eventually acted in good faith, others question why the accused was allowed to roam the campus for hours.

