 Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Groped By Unknown Man Near Radisson Hotel In Goregaon; 'No Helpline Numbers Were Answered,' Says Victim
A 23-year-old social media influencer reported being groped by an unknown man in Mumbai's Goregaon on November 26. She stated the assailant fled, and shockingly, bystanders offered no assistance. Her calls to police helplines also went unanswered, raising concerns about public safety and emergency response in the city, despite its reputation for being safe.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 07:54 AM IST
article-image
(Representational Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: A disturbing case of street harassment has emerged from Goregaon in Mumbai, where a 23-year-old woman and social media influencer reported being groped by an unknown man who immediately fled the scene. The young woman later described the incident in detail through a post on her Instagram account, expressing shock not only at the assault itself but also at the lack of response from bystanders and authorities.

Tagging the Mumbai Police in her caption, she pointed out that she had been 'fully covered' and had simply stepped out to run routine chores, directly addressing the victim-blaming questions women often face after such attacks.

Details On The Shocking Incident

According to her account, the incident occurred on November 26 at around 9:43 p.m. while she was walking across a bridge near the Radisson Hotel in Goregaon West. She stated that she was on a phone call and consciously alert to her surroundings. Despite this, a man approached her from behind and groped her aggressively and explicitly before running away across the bridge, weaving through moving traffic.

The influencer recalled being momentarily unable to process what had happened, though she screamed loudly throughout the ordeal. Shockingly, she wrote that not a single person on the busy road stepped forward to assist her. In an attempt to pursue the man, she ran after him, but he disappeared into traffic. Left standing in the middle of the road, she found herself crying and desperately calling out for help.

Calls To Several Helpline Numbers Left Unanswered

Her next instinct was to reach out to the police. However, she claimed that none of the emergency numbers, neither the general police helpline nor the women’s safety helpline, responded to her repeated calls. This lack of support deeply distressed her, leading her to question the reliability of safety measures in a city widely regarded as safer than many others in the country.

Also Watch:

Victim Expresses Frustration Over No Help Received

She expressed frustration that in a public space, surrounded by hundreds of people, a man could assault her so brazenly and escape without consequence. She stated that she had no opportunity to photograph him, catch him, or receive timely assistance from authorities. “That man just fled,” she wrote, adding that she is now left to grapple with the trauma of the incident.

In concluding her post, she appealed to the public for guidance on how to pursue legal action that could lead to a concrete resolution, urging others to help her bring the matter to the attention of the police and relevant authorities. There are no reports of any legal action taken into the matter as of now.

