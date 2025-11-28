MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Maharashtra Govt To Implement ‘Water Metro Project’ In Mumbai

Ravindra Waikar | File Photo

Mumbai: To provide lasting relief to citizens from severe traffic congestion, Mumbai North-West MP Ravindra Waikar has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to implement a “Water Metro Project” in Mumbai, similar to the successful Kochi Water Metro model. Waikar made this demand through an official letter addressed to both leaders.

Kochi’s Water Metro, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023, has already provided service to nearly 40 lakh commuters, with an average daily ridership of 5,500–6,000 passengers. Over 20 lakh passengers travelled through the service in its first year, proving the feasibility and demand for water-based public transport in coastal cities. Waikar experienced the service firsthand during the Central Housing and Urban Affairs Committee study visit held between November 15 and 18, where the concept received detailed discussion among committee members.

He stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) population, currently around 2.57 crore (2023), is expected to rise to approximately 2.9 crore by 2030 and further reach 3.6–3.8 crore by 2037. With such rapid growth, road-based transport alone will no longer be sufficient to meet mobility needs.

The proposed Water Metro system would leverage Mumbai’s long coastline and natural waterways to significantly reduce traffic burden, improve connectivity, and provide an eco-friendly, electric-powered public transport alternative.

A preliminary study is already underway on potential routes connecting Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Worli, Bandra, Versova, Borivali, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai, Vashi, Belapur, NMIA (Navi Mumbai Airport), Kalyan, Mumbra, Kalher, and other coastal zones.

Waikar further noted that during the recent Lok Sabha session, he raised the demand for special infrastructure funding for Mumbai under Rule 377. Responding to this, the Union Minister of State for Finance informed that the Central Government has allocated ₹3,83,147 crore for infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

In his letter, Waikar requested the state government to formally begin planning for the Mumbai Water Metro Project and convene a dedicated meeting of all concerned officials, inviting the Kochi Metro team for detailed technical guidance. He also requested that he be included in this meeting.

