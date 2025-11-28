Vasai-Virar Land Scam: Cases Filed Against Former Corporator, Ex-Commissioner & Deputy Director Of Town Planning For Grabbing Vasai Police Station Land

Vasai Police Station Land Grabbed Cases Filed Against Former Corporator, Ex-Commissioner & Deputy Director Of Town Planning |

Vasai: A serious case has come to light where land belonging to the Vasai Police Station was allegedly encroached upon and grabbed to provide a road for a private project. In this connection, cases have been registered at the Vasai Police Station against Jamil Shaikh (former nominated corporator of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation), a former Municipal Commissioner, a former Assistant Commissioner, the Deputy Director of Town Planning, an architect, and the Superintendent of the Archaeology Department. They face charges including fraud, creating counterfeit documents, and sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Vasai Police Station owns an area of 1 hectare and 84 gunthas (approx. 4.5 acres). The 7/12 extract (Record of Rights) for Survey No. 9B clearly indicates this land is government-owned and registered under the Police Department. The police station and police staff quarters are situated here.

However, to provide a road for Jamil Shaikh's private project, the land was encroached upon, and a tarred road was constructed. Furthermore, to make the road appear legitimate, it was illegally misrepresented as a DP (Development Plan) road of the Municipal Corporation, and unauthorized permission was granted.

Under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, it was mandatory to denotify the road and hand over the land to the concerned department. Instead, documents were prepared through illegal means and presented to the Police Department, Divisional Commissioner, Municipal Administration, and the Konkan Division, thereby misleading them.

The complaint and subsequent follow-up in this matter were initiated by Sukesheeni Kamble, the wife of a police constable. It was also revealed that the original map of the Vasai Police Station was made to disappear to facilitate this scam. Finally, after a follow-up spanning seven to eight years, the cases have been registered at the Vasai Police Station. Cases have been registered based on the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Navnath Ghogare (on behalf of the Government) at the Vasai Police Station against Jamil Shaikh - Former nominated corporator of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. Managing Directors, Members, and Chhotu Bismilla Shaikh - Of the Grand Loungerica Company. Sanjay Narang and other associates - Architect. Former Commissioner - Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation during the period 2016-2017. Deputy Director of Town Planning. Former Assistant Commissioner. Former Official - Of the Archaeology Department (active in 2015)

Sections

Indian Penal Code (IPC):

Section 420 (Cheating and Dishonestly Inducing Delivery of Property)

Sections 465, 467, 468 (Forgery and Forgery for Purpose of Cheating)

Section 471 (Using as Genuine a Forged Document)

Section 447 (Criminal Trespass)

Section 120(B) (Criminal Conspiracy)

Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 (MRTP Act):

Sections 52, 53 (Unauthorised Development, Demolition, and Penalty)

Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988:

Section 13(1)(D) and other relevant section

