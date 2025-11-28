Pets Upto 10kg Can Now Fly In-Cabin With Their Parents On Air India, 'Paws On Board' Policy Allows Booking 48 Hr Prior To Travel | Representational Image

Mumbai: Furry companions weighing less than 10kg can now fly on Air India in the cabin along with their owners as the airline has simplified and expanded its guidelines under the newly consolidated program, ‘Paws on Board’. The airline has also reduced the booking time from 72hr to 48hr before the travel, adding to the convenience of pet parents.

Air India’s updated policy, which covers over 80 domestic and international routes, aims to make pet travel simpler and more accessible by offering a clear structure based on the combined weight of the pet and its kennel. Under the new policy, pets weighing up to 10kg, including the carrier, are permitted to travel in the economy cabin and will be seated in the last row aisle seats. However, the airline has limited in-cabin carriage to a maximum of two pets per flight. According to the airline, a soft, leak-proof, and ventilated kennel not exceeding 17x10x9 inches must be used for in-cabin travel.

According to the airline, larger pets weighing between 10 kg and 32 kg must be booked separately as checked baggage, requiring a hard-case carrier compliant with IATA guidelines whereas any pet exceeding 32 kg must be transported exclusively as cargo. Booking for the service must be confirmed at least 48 hours prior to departure following online document verification.

The charges for the ‘Paws on Board’ service are non-refundable and are applied per sector. For in-cabin travel, the fee is Rs7,500 for domestic flights, whereas charges for short-haul and medium-haul international flights have been decided at $140 and $160 respectively. For pets traveling as checked baggage, the charge is Rs16,000 domestically and a uniform $350 for all international routes specified.

Air India has outlined several major international destinations with strict restrictions. The airline currently does not permit pets to travel in the cabin or as checked baggage to or from the USA, Canada, and Australia. Furthermore, pets traveling to or from London Heathrow (LHR) and London Gatwick (LGW) must be carried exclusively as cargo, while the service remains unavailable at Birmingham Airport (BHX). Generally, pets are also not allowed in the cabin on ultra long haul (ULH) flights.

The airline mandates that all traveling pets must be a minimum of eight weeks old while critical, pregnant or sedated pets are not allowed to travel under any circumstances. Required documentation for both domestic and international travel includes an up-to-date pet passport or vaccination record, a valid health and rabies vaccination certificate issued by a registered veterinarian within seven days of departure, and fully executed indemnity forms. It prohibits snub-nosed (brachycephalic) breeds in the cargo compartment due to increased respiratory risks.

