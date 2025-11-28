Thane Municipal Corporation Revokes Medical Officer’s Arbitrary Order Cancelling Dog Feeding Zones In Housing Township, Triggering Widespread Panic Among Feeders

TMC withdrew a medical officer’s letter cancelling designated dog feeding spots at Lodha Amara after animal feeders and the district animal husbandry department objected | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was compelled to issue a swift retraction of a medical officer’s arbitrary order directing the cancellation of designated dog-feeding spots within the upscale Lodha Amara township. The action drew widespread attention from animal feeders across the district, who claimed that the action was beyond the official’s jurisdiction.

Medical Officer Ordered Cancellation Citing Complaints of Dog Attacks

On Tuesday, Dr Prasad Patil, a medical officer with TMC’s health department, issued a letter to the facility management of Lodha Amara, ordering the cancellation of the animal feeding zones specified by the veterinary department on October 13. The official said that the move was in accordance with residents’ complaints of attacks from stray dogs, feeding issues, and “to reduce human-animal conflict.”

Order Referenced Defunct Feeder Registration Rule

Citing an earlier TMC order from October 2022, the official also mandated that only the feeders registered under the Animal Care Giver (Feeder) Registration process would be allowed to feed the animals and unregistered people would not be allowed. However, animal welfare activists highlighted that the registration process never kicked off and has been kept on hold.

Activists Highlighted Lack of Jurisdiction of Health Department

The order sparked immediate confusion and outrage among animal welfare activists and feeders across the district, who pointed out that decisions regarding the establishment and regulation of feeding zones do not fall under the purview of the health department. They highlighted that the decision was to be taken by the veterinary department in accordance with national guidelines on community animal welfare.

Feeders Raise Alarm as Letter Goes Viral

Dipti Loke, one of the feeders, said, “The letter went viral in the society’s WhatsApp group on Wednesday morning and even across Thane as we received calls from feeders from across Thane, who were concerned that the same can happen with their societies. It instantly panicked all of us as we had put in great efforts to get the spots approved.”

District Animal Husbandry Department Intervenes

As the matter escalated and became a concern for the animal feeders at large, the deputy commissioner of the district animal husbandry department pulled up the health department and educated the latter about the laws related to feeding the strays.

“Citizens who show kindness to animals are protected under the Indian Constitution and laws. Accordingly, the person/organization who arranges food and water for animals is voluntarily fulfilling the fundamental civic duty towards animals. Such a person/organization cannot be prevented by the society from feeding animals in the premises of the society,” read the letter.

TMC Issues Superseding Circular Cancelling Medical Officer’s Letter

Recognising the legal and administrative overreach, the civic body swiftly issued a superseding circular on Wednesday, effectively nullifying the medical officer’s order.

Considering the guidelines directed by the district animal husbandry department, the deputy municipal commissioner of TMC’s health department cancelled the medical officer’s letter aiming to cancel the feeding spots.

Feeders Welcome Revocation but Fear Resident Clashes

“The revocation felt like a victory and confirmed that the health department did not possess the authority to cancel, relocate, or mandate changes to legally designated feeding spots,” said Amruta Nakashe, a feeder from Lodha Amara.

Police Alert Issued to Prevent Tensions Among Residents

Although the issue was resolved with the cancellation of the medical officer’s orders, local feeders feared a clash with their neighbours who have been opposing feeding of strays in the society’s premises.

An alert was also raised by TMC’s veterinary officer to Kapurbawdi police station to ensure that law and order is maintained, citing “a possibility of disputes arising due to the issue.”

Medical Officer Defends Action, Citing GR Not Supported by Records

The Free Press Journal contacted Dr Patil, who had issued the letter cancelling feeding spots. He cited Maharashtra government’s GR and claimed, “The health department of a civic body needs to be a part of the committee to authorise feeding spots. We are trying to get the feeders registered so that it can help in the vaccination and sterilisation of the dogs.” However, the said GR, accessed by The Free Press Journal, did not provide for his claims.

Long-Running Conflict Continues at Lodha Amara

This administrative blunder is the latest development in the persistent standoff between residents and animal feeders at Lodha Amara, a conflict that has previously drawn intervention from TMC’s veterinary wing following reports by the Free Press Journal. Earlier reports detailed intense disputes, alleged harassment of feeders, and police complaints filed over the feeding of community dogs in the society.

Animal Rights Activists Demand Action Against Erring Officials

Roshan Pathak, an animal rights activist with Pure Animal Lover (PAL) Foundation, said, “This action seems to be carried out under external pressure. An animal feeding spot, once approved by the veterinary department, cannot be canceled by the civic body. Stray animals will grow hostile and biting incidents will rise if they are not fed. The civic body should take action against such officials who are ignorant of their duties and create panic among citizens.”

