Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Vaccination Drive With Colored ID Belts Around Vaccinated Stray Dogs' Necks Amid Rising Attack Cases

Thane, November 14: Taking into account the increasing menace of stray dogs in Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation's health department has decided to implement a comprehensive vaccination drive. The campaign will start from November 14, and each vaccinated dog will be given a specific colored belt around its neck so that it can be identified, the Municipal Health Department informed.

Dog Attacks Rise as Vaccination Pending for Years

For the past few years, the vaccination of stray dogs in the Thane Municipal Corporation area was pending. Due to this, incidents of dog attacks in the city have increased, and incidents of these dogs running after citizens walking on the road or two-wheeler riders and attacking in groups are coming to the fore. Especially young children and senior citizens are the main victims of such incidents.

50,000–60,000 Stray Dogs Estimated in Thane

About 50 to 60 thousand stray dogs are estimated in Thane city. Considering the fertility of these dogs, about 250 to 300 new puppies are born every month. Therefore, there is a need to implement an effective campaign by the Thane Municipal Corporation to control the dog population and for the safety of citizens.

The vaccination drive will be started by the Municipal Health Department from November 14. A specific colored belt will be put around the neck of the vaccinated dogs so that they do not come into the vaccination process again and identification becomes easy.

Thane Municipal Corporation will implement a 15-day vaccination pulse program from January 15. The objective of this campaign is to vaccinate 25 to 28 thousand dogs in the city through teams of 100 employees, informed the Municipal Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Prasad Patil.

