Panvel Municipal Corporation To Roll Out Digital ID Cards For Stray Dogs And Cats Under ‘Pashudhan Aadhaar’ Model

Panvel, November 12: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to introduce digital identity cards for stray dogs and cats, similar to Aadhaar cards.

According to an AI-based survey conducted by the veterinary department earlier , there are over 19000 and likewise over 5000 odd stray cats within PMC limits.

Inspired By The ‘Pashudhan Aadhaar’ Model

"This initiative is inspired by the national “Pashudhan Aadhaar” (UID for Animals) concept, which aims to assign a unique identification number to each animal. The system helps track age, breed, health records, and vaccination history, thereby aiding disease control and improving access to government welfare schemes," informed an official.

App-Based Tracking And Digital Database

To manage and monitor these animals effectively, the corporation is now developing a dedicated mobile application that will record and track their details.

Key Benefits Of The Initiative

The digital ID initiative will help streamline several key operations, including sterilization, vaccination, and overall stray population control. It will also facilitate the registration of local animal lovers and volunteers to assist in vaccination and sterilization campaigns.

The other benefits as per the administration includes - continuous digital monitoring of stray animals across the CITY, Accurate estimation of manpower and funds required for vaccination and STERILIZATION, increased sterilization rates under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, improved coordination between civic officials, volunteers, and animal welfare groups and better control over rabies cases and a reduction in human–animal conflicts.

AI And Technology To Aid Animal Welfare

PMC officials said the use of artificial intelligence and app-based tracking will make it easier to monitor the growing stray population and implement long-term animal welfare measures effectively.

