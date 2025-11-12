Panvel Municipal Corporation Accelerates Road Repairs Across Key City Areas To Ensure Smooth Post-Monsoon Traffic Flow

Panvel Municipal Corporation intensifies post-monsoon road restoration drives across key zones to ensure smooth traffic and safer city commutes | File Photo

Panvel, November 12: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has accelerated road repair works across its jurisdiction. The civic body has undertaken extensive restoration work in all wards to ensure smooth traffic movement after the monsoon.

Recently, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete conducted an on-site inspection of roads in the Panvel division and instructed officials to expedite repair activities. Particularly the stretch from HDFC Circle to D-Mart, which had deteriorated due to heavy rains, is progressing at a rapid pace.

Commissioner Emphasises Timely Completion Of Works

During a recent review meeting, Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale had emphasized the urgent need to repair damaged roads. Following this, Additional Commissioner Shete directed the engineering department to carry out the work without delay.

The ongoing repair and resurfacing work is being executed under the supervision of City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhe, with Junior Engineers monitoring progress in all four municipal divisions.

Repairs Underway In Key Areas

Currently, repair works are in full swing in areas including Taloja, New Panvel, Kharmal’s Awe Peth, Kharghar (Sector 34 football ground, Sector 20, Shilp Chowk to Tawa Junction), and Kamothe (Mansarovar Station to city route).

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Bamboo Plantation Drive To Boost Urban Green Cover

According to civic officials, the PMC aims to complete all major road restoration projects at the earliest to provide relief to commuters and improve road safety across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/