 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Bamboo Plantation Drive To Boost Urban Green Cover
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Bamboo Plantation Drive To Boost Urban Green Cover

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
PMC officials plant bamboo saplings in Panvel as part of a citywide green initiative under the Maharashtra Bamboo Policy 2025 | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: In a major step towards promoting environmental sustainability, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a large-scale bamboo plantation drive, aiming to plant 2,000 bamboo saplings across the city.

Initiative Inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Nanasahib Kamthe

The program, led by the Garden Department, was inaugurated on Thursday with a symbolic planting ceremony conducted by Deputy Commissioner (Garden) Nanasahib Kamthe. The plantation aligns with the Maharashtra Bamboo Policy 2025 and the National Bamboo Mission (NBM), focusing on enhancing urban greenery and ecological balance.

Bamboo Plantation Along Kalamboli to KLE College Route

The bamboo plantation will be carried out along the main road from Kalamboli Entry Point (Shiv Sena Branch) to KLE College, covering key areas of the city. The selected species for this drive is Buddha Belly Bamboo, known for its ornamental and environmental value.

Officials Participate in Green Initiative

The launch event saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, Garden Department Head Anil Kokre, and several municipal officials and staff members.

PMC’s Commitment to Green and Prosperous Panvel

Speaking about the initiative, officials emphasized that the bamboo plantation reflects PMC’s commitment to creating a “Green and Prosperous Panvel.” The drive also aims to raise public awareness about the role of green spaces in improving urban living conditions.

