 Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Marathi Man Slaps Passenger For Keeping Foot On Seat, Netizens Divided Over Civic Sense Debate
A viral video from a Mumbai local train shows a Marathi-speaking man shouting at and slapping a passenger for placing his foot on a seat. The incident sparked a heated social media debate, with some praising the enforcement of civic sense, while others condemned the physical assault. Opinions were divided over the man’s behavior, legality, and perceived regional bias.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a confrontation over civic behaviour on a Mumbai local train has sparked widespread debate on social media. A video showing a Marathi-speaking man shouting, abusing and slapping a fellow commuter for keeping his foot on the seat is going viral. In the video, the man can be heard questioning the passenger, asking whether the seat was meant to be used as a footrest, and also demanded an apology from him.

In the video posted by Lit Memes Mumbai on its official social media handle, the Marathi-speaking man is heard shouting, “Pay thevaychi jagah ahe ka ka ti?” (Is it the place to keep your foot?) He continues to shout at the passenger and, in the heat of the moment, slaps him before hurling verbal abuse.

Social media reaction

The incident divided public opinion online, with some users supported the act as a lesson while many criticised the physical violence involved.

A user noted that the passenger should have hit back, "He should have hit back, there was no need to slap someone like that. Raising hands on the weak one and the non-Maharastrian, he knew it."

Another user wrote, "Good teaching, cleanliness, but physical abuse not permitted under any law."

A user said that the Marathi-speaking man himself is not following civic sense and said, "It's clearly visible that he's beating him as if he's venting his own frustration."

A user assumed the passenger to be a North Indian and said, "He must be a UP/Bihari guy. Marathis in Mumbai keep slapping them just for fun for no reason."

A user questioned, "What was the need to slap him? You don't have to display your muscle power everywhere, that doesn't make you look cool."

Several users supported the Marathi man's stand of slapping him, calling it "System restart"

