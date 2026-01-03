Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises SVEEP Walkathon At Kalamboli College To Boost Youth Voter Awareness Ahead Of Elections

Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a voter awareness programme under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative at K.L.E. College in Kalamboli on Friday. | X @ECISVEEP

Panvel: Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a voter awareness programme under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative at K.L.E. College in Kalamboli on Friday. The highlight of the programme was a walkathon in which around 200 students participated.

Around 200 Students Participate in Walkathon to Spread Voting Awareness

The walkathon began from the K.L.E. College campus near the Shivshankar temple and covered key locations in Kalamboli, including City Hospital, Shiv Mandir Road, Amar Hospital, Rajkamal Co-operative Housing Society, Guru Nanak Devji Chowk, Holy Spirit Church, Guru Ravidas Chowk, Dr Ram Babu Adevi Hospital, the MSEB office, Bharat Petroleum CNG pump, St Sebastian Church, St Joseph School Road, HPCL Road and Hanuman Temple Road, before concluding at the college.

During the event, participants spread the message that exercising the right to vote is essential to strengthening democracy. Students also took a pledge to vote without fail.

College and Municipal Officials Address Students on Electoral Responsibility

K.L.E. College principal Dr Vijay Mendulkar, municipal public relations officer Nitin Sake and NSS programme officer Sheetal Gharge were present on the occasion. Addressing the students, the dignitaries stressed the importance of voting and appealed for maximum participation in the electoral process.

As part of the programme, students also presented a traditional powada highlighting the significance of voting. A seminar on electoral participation was organised, during which students discussed the role of voting in safeguarding social and public interest.

