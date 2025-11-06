Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Miyawaki Forest Project At Owe Village To Boost Urban Green Cover

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge reviews the Miyawaki forest project site at Owe village, Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: Taking a step toward eco-friendly and sustainable urban development, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a large-scale green initiative using the Miyawaki plantation method at Phanaswadi in Owe village.

The project, aims to create a dense green zone within the Owe Reserved Forest to boost local biodiversity and improve air quality.

Inspection By Deputy Commissioner

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge visited the project site to assess the ongoing work.

During the visit, Kharge reviewed the quality of the plant species, the progress of the plantation work, and the maintenance arrangements. He instructed officials to prioritize quality and ensure timely completion of the project. A symbolic tree plantation was also carried out by him on the occasion.

Native Tree Species And Progress

The Miyawaki forest will include native tree species such as Bahava (Golden Shower Tree), Nil Mohar (Jacaranda), Sita Ashok, Bottle Brush, Gulmohar, Putrajiva, and Tamhana. Out of a total target of 33,500 saplings, 31,500 have already been planted.

Environmental Benefits

The project is being implemented by PMC’s Environmental Department. Officials said the Miyawaki method enables the rapid creation of dense forests within a few years by planting diverse native species closely together.

"The initiative is expected to play a key role in improving air quality, regulating local temperatures, reducing noise pollution, and providing natural habitats for birds and insects. It will also help promote environmental awareness and community participation in building a greener Panvel, " said an official.

